There’s no better way to ring in a new month than a Freeform movie marathon. October gives viewers 31 Nights of Halloween and even before the yearly 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon, you get the countdown leading up to it. September has its own theme this year, which is strictly Disney movies. Since it’s rare that any of us actually sit down in front of the TV anymore to watch anything, viewers may be curious about whether or not you can stream Freeform to watch the Disney movie lineup.

If you already have access to a cable login, then you can use the official Freeform app to login and stream the marathon on any device with the app downloaded onto it. You can also stream Freeform from your cable provider’s app if, like AT&T TV Now, your provider offers this function. So if you have any digital cable service provider, then you can technically stream Freeform via the cable provider app on devices like Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. There are plenty of options already available and chances are, you have access to at least one of them to stream Freeform at your convenience.

It has never been easier to stream TV and in this case, that includes Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney lineup.

The Disney movie lineup on Freeform includes beloved favorites like the original animated versions of The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast. It also includes four of the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies and two of the Toy Story movies. The month-long marathon even features Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits on Sept. 29 hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. It isn't another Disney movie, but the special will instead take viewers on a two-hour tour of the new Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction. It fits within the planned themes for each week, as the theme for the movies in the final week of the marathon will focus on the sheroes of Disney movies and the Star Wars franchise has plenty of female badasses.

The Disney movie lineup on Freeform in September is also in correlation with Freeform’s sweepstakes which offers a chance to win a trip to Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. In order to enter the contest, viewers enter the unique code word on the official website for the sweepstakes, which can be found during each movie’s airing.

It’s unclear if 30 Days of Disney is also meant to hype Disney fans up for the upcoming premiere of the Disney+ streaming platform, which drops on Nov. 12. The app will feature thousands of new and classic Disney content for viewers to stream at their disposal, including tons of Marvel content both new and old. I don't think Freeform will stop airing its monthly movie marathons, but the Disney movie lineup in September can give viewers a small taste of what they will get from the official Disney+ app, come November.

Although the official 30 Days of Disney schedule on Freeform shows one primetime movie every evening for the entire month, in actuality, each day will feature as many as nine Disney movies. So just in case you were already spent on crying your eyes out over The Lion King, you will also get to see Freaky Friday, High School Musical, and Iron Man in the all-encompassing Disney lineup. It’s definitely going to be a magical way to usher in Disney+ and show you what life will be like when you have literally all the Disney movies at your disposal. What a time to be alive.