Floribama Shore is good for two things: watching loads of drama unfold every Thursday night and living vicariously through these party animals without the consequence of a hangover the next morning. But in case you do want to party like the cast did during their trip to Mexico, you might be asking if you can visit the Giggling Marlin in Cabo. The Floribama Shore cast seemed to have a blast during their trip and as it turns out, you don't need to have MTV footing the bill to be able to afford the drinks.

According to the bar’s menu, cocktails are just $4.32 in U.S. currency and beers are $2.54. Those prices would honestly get anyone in trouble even without the party atmosphere. The bar also has nightly entertainment and it was apparently the first bar in Cabo in 1984. Even so, you don't need a reservation or to abide by a special dress code to gain entry. Just show up ahead of the evening crowd and party like the Floribama Shore cast. Though I’d argue against drinking so much that you need a roommate to drag you back to the hotel.

The Giggling Marlin is open every day from 9 a.m.-12 a.m. so you can drink as early as you’d like. The TripAdvisor reviews definitely make it seem like one of the important places to go if you happen to find yourself in Cabo. As the bar advertises, you can hang upside down like an actual marlin and have your picture taken in the most embarrassing but necessary tourist way. You can also get guacamole made right at your table if you’re more interested in the food than the drinks — but if you’re like me, it’ll be a combination of both. A lot of the reviews say that the bar and grill has phenomenal staff too. Win.

It seems like your favorite dive bar with entertainment and games like a tortilla water dumping game. In case you were wondering, yes, this is a station where you or a friend sits under a bucket of water and you toss flour tortillas in order to get the bucket to dump on them. Now I want to go to Cabo just for the Giggling Marlin. It turns out the Floribama Shore cast may really be just like us. The hotel the cast stayed at is also affordable for a Cabo resort. I mean, as a whole, they aren't the most demanding group. It was only natural that their trip to Cabo seem like the vacation of an average group of 20-somethings with little to no responsibilities.

The Floribama Shore cast’s trip to Mexico is like a multi-episode long advertisement for how fun it must be to party there during any time of the year. Not only did the cast visit the Giggling Marlin, but the women also competed in an epic twerking contest which Nilsa then won. If you were on the fence about spending your next birthday or spring break in Cabo, then they might have helped you make the decision.

The Giggling Marlin will also go down as one of the many Cabo spots where Gus and Nilsa went back and forth about their relationship, if that’s what they’re calling it these days. So in a way, it's like a piece of Floribama Shore history now. OK, maybe it’s not that serious, but it does look like a lot of fun.

