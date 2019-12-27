As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, so starts another year full of goals, hopes, and ambitions. This will be especially true for late-December and early-January babies, according to Capricorn's 2020 horoscope. For you, the year ahead will be full of good fortune and happy relationships, but they won't come without some effort.

"All of your hard work is starting to pay off and you'll be reaping dividends month after month," Donna Stellhorn, astrologer and author, tells Romper. Jupiter will be in your sign throughout 2020. However, she also notes that Mercury's retrograde in February may bring some "delays in money and career." Keep pushing through, because pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Romper that Jupiter's presence "means that you are the luckiest zodiac sign on earth" this year. So, any professional or financial setback you experience in February will be short-lived, and you'll be back on top in no time.

In terms of relationships, however, you may have a bit of a rough start to the year, according to Tarot.com. Until mid-spring, Yearly Horoscope says you "may feel unloved and underappreciated." The good news is that the year will end on a high note if you take the right steps. Stellhorn says you will need to put your focus on the good relationships in your life, and invest in the people "who recognize what you offer." Those relationships will be especially important as you manage life at the beginning of the year because, as Astrology.com puts it, as "strong and competent as you are, there’s only so much you can handle or accomplish on your own."

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

Once spring rolls around, your outlook on relationships improves. Thomas says you should use this as an opportunity to step out of your comfort zone, particularly when it comes to love. He tells Romper that if you're seeking love, you should embrace the unexpected and welcome people into your life who may not fit the mold as the "safe option" you usually go for. If you've already found good love, Stellhorn says you'll have the opportunity to take your relationship to the next level in January, June, and July when "eclipses in Cancer and Capricorn [are] hitting your relationship axis." However, she notes that if your relationship is already "troubled," then these same eclipses will have you evaluating whether you should stay in the situation or leave.

By the end of 2020, if you remained focused on your personal and professional goals as well as the positive relationships in your life, Horoscope.com says you may find that you are "particularly in tune with your ultimate purpose in life." Still, even if you don't reach that stage of enlightenment, rest assured that the year will end in your favor. Thomas says you'll spend 2020 "flourish[ing] in nearly every way" and that "the light [that] returned to your life" at the beginning of the year "will only continue to grow" throughout the years, as well as for years to come.

Sources:

Donna Stellhorn, astrologer and author

Kyle Thomas, pop culture astrologer