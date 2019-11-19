Carlin Bates Shares First Sonogram Photo Of Her Baby Girl & Fans Are So Excited

Two months after announcing her pregnancy in September, Carlin Bates shared the first sonogram picture of her baby daughter to Instagram Sunday. The snap is the most intimate look at the Bringing Up Bates star's pregnancy to date, and it's safe to say fans are pretty excited to tag along on her journey to motherhood.

In case you didn't know already, Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, are expecting a baby girl in February. The two announced the news just five months after their Tennessee-based wedding ceremony, with the couple telling Romper in a joint statement, "We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first child. Spending every day with your best friend and building a life together has already exceeded our happiest dreams." Aww.

It was later revealed the couple are expecting a girl, and after the sex reveal, Carlin began sharing some snaps of her growing bump. But Bates' biggest update yet is a sonogram photo featuring her baby, who the expecting parents have named Layla Rae.

"I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat when I saw that little face on the screen...So in love with you, @laylaraestewart," she captioned the sweet shot, which has received over 40,000 likes as of Monday.

Of course, many of Bates' supportive fans were thrilled to see the "first photo" of baby Layla.

"OMG she's already so beautiful!" one fan commented. "I mean of course look at her parents!! God bless you on the rest of your pregnancy and delivery."

Someone else said: "She is already absolutely precious."

"I really wish I could like this more than once!!!" a fan penned.

And one commenter already thinks Layla resembles Evan, stating, "She really does look like Evan! So funny to be able to tell on an ultrasound. Beautiful."

Now that Carlin's due date is about three months away, I think there's a good chance she'll start to share even more behind-the-scenes updates. In the meantime, here's to the Bringing Up Bates star enjoying a healthy pregnancy.