Carter’s Face Masks Turn Every Kid Into A Superhero

As states around the country enter new phases of re-opening, more and more parents are taking their children into previously locked-down locations... and that means more and more parents are searching for face masks their kids won't absolutely hate to wear. If you're one of them, you'll be happy to hear that Carter’s just launched face masks for children, and they're just as cute and comfortable-looking as you'd expect.

Designed for ages 2-14, they’re a one-size-fits-all deal, so you won’t have to worry about buying additional masks if (and hopefully not when) your child outgrows his mask. The masks retail for $3, and are currently available in three designs (floral, blue and white stripes, and a tartan plaid) for starters. Five more design themes will be released in July, ranging from dinosaurs and hearts to sports, ladybugs, and animals.

The non-medical grade masks have a double layer of 100% cotton. They’re soft and breathable (read: not scratchy), and have an easy on, easy off design so you won’t have to fiddle with your kid’s face mask every five seconds. And because they’re made from cotton, you can rewash (and reuse) them multiple times without worrying about adding loads of disposable masks into landfills.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To encourage kids who might be a little hesitant about the whole mask thing, Carter’s has created “My Hero Mask.” The illustrated guide (which you can download and print after your purchase) features characters that little ones can relate to who all proudly wear their masks, like animal doctor Val the Vet, frontline worker Chloe the Cashier, or even Niki the Nurse. But the character your kid might most relate to is Sam the Superhero, a regular child just like yours whose power is to protect others when he wears his mask.

Helping your child understand that wearing a mask makes them a superhero can make the situation less scary. To add to the effect, you can always let your child don a cape when he’s wearing a mask outside, even if it’s a quick trip to the supermarket. Making the extra effort just might make you a superhero, too.