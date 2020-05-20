Somehow, it's almost Memorial Day. That means it's the unofficial start of summer, and of course, the weekend where you'll find some of the best sales of the year. The Carter's Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on essentials for your kiddos (and non-essentials that are too cute to resist).

Summer may look a little different this year, but the show must go on... well, at least in terms of dressing your kids. This year, Carter's is offering up to 50% off over 5000 items, $5 doorbuster deals on graphic tees and $6 doorbuster deals on rompers, and even an extra 20% off clearance. Stock up on duds for the warmer days ahead including shorts in fun prints, swimwear and sandals; there are also tons of red, white, and blue options to chose from, so you can get a head start on a July 4th outfit. And with prices this good, it's no big deal when their shirt or shorts inevitably end up covered in ketchup, popsicle juice, and grass stains. (This is also a great chance to buy a few things in a size up and stow them away until fall.)

Read on for some faves for the Carter's Memorial Day sale (and remember that Memorial Day 2020 is on May 25).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Floral Short Floral Crinkle Jersey Shorts Carter's | $20 $10 Available in Sizes 2T-5T see on carter's These flower-power shorts are as comfy as they are cute. Made of a soft jersey, they move with your kiddo, plus the elastic waistband makes them super easy to pull on and off (which is awesome for little ones who are new to the potty). There's a matching tank too, if you're going for a coordinated *lewk*.

2. A Graphic Tee Robot Dinosaur Jersey Tee Carter's | $14 $7 Available In Sizes 4,5,6,8,12,14 see on carter's Perfect for the kiddo who loves dino and robots equally, this cyborg dinosaur graphic tee screams summer. The bright teal is easy to spot anywhere, but there are 13 other graphics to choose from.

3. A Rash Guard Set Fish Rashguard Set Carter's | $38 $19 Availables In Sizes 3M-24M see on carter's I've never understood why bathing suits use so little fabric and are so pricey. Fortunately that's not the case with this adorable rashguard and board short set which manages to block your babe from the sun (it's UPF 50 +) and feature the friendliest lobster in town.

4. A Snap Up Onesie Animal Snap-Up Romper Carter's | $16 $6 Available In Sizes NB-24M see on carter's The only thing cuter than a baby sloth is a baby sloth in the company of llamas, snails, porcupines, giraffes, and more. This snap-up romper means you don't have to force your baby's head through a tiny neckhole, which, in my experience, is always at least a little nerve-wracking. Plus with prices this good (it's 63% off!) you can buy all nine patterns.

5. Rainbow Sneakers Rainbow Platform Casual Sneakers Carter's | $38 $19 Available In Sizes 4-12 see on carter's Sandals and flip flops are summer staples, but sometimes your little one needs a more sturdy option. These rainbow sneakers are perfect for running around outside, plus they look like they were dipped in rainbow sherbert, without any of the sticky mess.

6. A Wild Romper Jungle Print Jersey Romper Carter's | $26 $16 Available In Sizes 2T-5T see on carter's If you can't go see the animals, bring the zoo to you with this jungle print romper. The cotton jersey is comfy and lightweight, and if you prefer the ease of separates, there are shorts available in the same bright print.

7. 3-Piece Set 3-Piece Gingham Dress Me Up Set Carter's | $46 $20 Available In Sizes NB-24M see on Carter's Whether your family has a socially distanced wedding to attend or you're just looking for an excuse to dress up your crew, you can never go wrong with a baby in a bowtie. The elastic waistband keeps the pants comfy, plus the snap onesie shirt style makes this outfit actually functional (and diaper-friendly).

8. A Comfy Water Shoe Dinosaur Water Shoes Carter's | $30 $18 Available In Sizes 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12 see on carter's Toe protection but with the ease of a sandal? Yes, please. These water shoes are ideal for swimming but they work perfectly well on land too.

9. A Linen Dress Striped Linen Dress Carter's | $34 $21 Available In Sizes 4-14 see on carter's This summery dress is made from a blend of linen and viscose so it's soft and cozy, plus the baby sizes come with a diaper cover. The crossed back straps assure that the straps stay put, and you can pair this dress with red shoes or a cardigan for an easy July 4th outfit.