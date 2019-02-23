As you might have heard, one MTV reality couple welcomed a child into their family earlier this week. That's right — Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are parents again! The famous mom and dad have another baby girl, and they couldn't be happier. Now, two days after becoming a family of four, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra shared the first photo of baby Vaeda. And OMG, she is just too precious.

It was the proud father who took on the honor of sharing the first official photo, according to E! Online. On Satuday, Feb. 24, Baltierra posted a shot of his newborn daughter via Instagram. In the picture, the baby girl can be seen snoozing in a bouncer next to the family's dog. "Welcome home Vaeda!" he wrote. "Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours! 😭😍."

Baltierra's Instagram followers practically swooned from how tiny and perfect the baby girl is. One fan wrote, "She’s beautiful and looks as though she is well protected."

Another Instagram user commented, "I loooooooove her name 😍❤️."

Yet another follower wrote, "She’s so tiny 💕. Much love to you guys! Congratulations, she’s precious."

As People reported, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their baby girl on Thursday, Feb. 21. "She’s here & I’m in love! 😍😫😭," Baltierra wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a white board inside Lowell's hospital room.

The couple revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that they named their newest daughter Vaeda Luma — despite initially planning to go with a completely different name. “We were looking at names and we were just writing it down and I don’t know… I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley.’ It’s kinda weird. We just put different words together, letters together,” Baltierra told Us Weekly in December. “We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause [of our daughter] Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up].

As USA Today reported, Vaeda is Lowell and Baltierra's third child together. The 16 and Pregnant stars gave their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009. They went on to have a second daughter, Novalee, who recently turned 4.

If you remember, the Teen Mom reality stars revealed they were expecting a child back in September. This news came after Lowell suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2017. “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.” She continued:

We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.

Clearly, Lowell and Baltierra — as well as their fans — are over the moon for their newest daughter. And who could blame them? Vaeda is simply adorable. I can't wait for more sweet updates as she grows and changes before our very eyes. Congrats, again, to Catelynn and Tyler on their precious baby girl!