It's been a bit of a whirlwind year for Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but it seems as though things are looking up at last. After the young couple struggled through mental health issues and a painful miscarriage last year, they have a whole lot to celebrate in 2019. Because Catelynn Lowell just welcomed a baby girl with Tyler Baltierra, and honestly it's such a nice time for them.

Tyler Baltierra shared a message on Instagram letting fans know the couple's youngest daughter had arrived safely and that both mom and baby were doing fine. As Us Weekly reported, the couple named the baby Vaeda Luma. Little Vaeda is the third daughter Catelynn and Tyler have welcomed together; they had daughter Carly when they were just 17 years old, and gave her up for adoption in 2009. Now they are raising 4-year-old daughter Novalee together... and she just became a big sister. Tyler took a picture of the board at the hospital where staff had written that mom and baby were both healthy, and that the little girl was born at 9:24 weighing 6 pounds 4 ounces. And just in case fans were confused by the post, Tyler captioned it with, "She's here & I'm in love."

Tyler and Catelynn referred to Vaeda as their "rainbow baby" to Us Weekly when they initially confirmed their pregnancy in September. It seems they had struggled through a difficult miscarriage as well as some relationship difficulties, and were genuinely surprised to find they were expecting another baby, as Catelynn told the outlet:

The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited. We were not planning it. Especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.

Last week it seemed as though the baby might arrive earlier than expected (the due date was initially Mar. 6) when Catelynn shared an Instagram post saying she was experiencing contractions and she was "dilated to a 3."

As Catelynn wrote on Instagram:

Not contractions that take my breath away but she really wants to come soon! But I could also be like this for dayyysss so we shall see what she wants to do lol!

Apparently this mom is a bit psychic because the baby didn't arrive for six more days.

Hopefully the arrival of their new baby will signal an upswing in their lives. The couple recently spent time living separately for mental health reasons, each seeking treatment and trying to work on their marriage, as per E! News. Both Catelynn and Tyler have been open about struggling with depression in the past, and the miscarriage they suffered last February, as per Us Weekly, obviously made things significantly worse for them both. Fortunately, there seems to be light on the horizon. A new start, a growing family, and the possibility of a brighter future. Because they deserve it, Novalee deserves it, and now their new baby girl deserves it too.