Celebrity Reactions To Kim Kardashian's Baby Show They're Just As Excited As Us

She's here! Fans of the Kardashians have been on high alert over the past several months, as baby news and rumors have been flying too fast even for those of us used to... keeping up! But now we officially have something to celebrate: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their newest addition, and they are officially "so in love" with their new baby girl. And, of course, they're not the only ones!

Of course, Kim's sister Khloe was one of the first celebrities to publicly respond to the thrilling news that she's an auntie again.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app Tuesday, reports E! News. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Saint and North's little sister made her arrival on January 15, 2018 at 12:47 a.m., weighing seven pounds and six ounces, Kim shared on her website, in an announcement rocking a particularly pretty shade of millennial pink, I might add.

