Some things just belong together: Ross and Rachel, peanut butter and jelly, flares and wedges, and my personal favorite: wine and cheese. You know why I don’t do cleanses? Because I lack willpower, yes, but mostly because I haven’t found a cleanse that gives me unlimited access to Sauvignon Blanc and triple cream brie and that’s just not going to work for my lifestyle. But enough about me, now it’s about you, wine and cheese lovers. I hope you’re sitting down, because I have news that will alter your entire summer for the better: Cheez-It and House Wine are collaborating.

Yes, you read that right; your favorite cheesy, crunchy snack from your youth (and your adulthood, let’s be real) and some of the best wine around will soon be available to purchase together in one convenient grab-and-go package. Say goodbye to coolers, say goodbye to gross, melted cheese and broken wine bottles, this collab is all you need for the languid park hangs, barbecues, music festivals, and lazy beach days ahead.

"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America’s favorite 100 percent real cheese snack into one portable box,” Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division said in a press release. "Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long.”

I just feel so seen knowing that others have spent quality shower-thinking time wondering which wine to pair with Cheez-It. And now I have my answer — the limited-edition product contains one box of original Cheez-It and a box of House Wine’s Original Red Blend fused together in. one. box. You gouda brie kidding me! (I promise I'll stop with the cheesy puns... eventually.)

The wine emits the crisp, rich scent of red currant and offers a juicy, red fruit-forward flavor, basically the ideal wine to slowly sip all day long while saying things like "fruit-forward." And don’t let the name "House Wine" fool you — the wine is a far cry from the jugged table wine beloved by college students nationwide.

“We make wines for people to enjoy anytime and anyplace — just like Cheez-It,” said House Wine winemaker Hal Landvoigt. “I create wines that run the spectrum of flavor — from crisp and bright to savory and spicy.”

In case your reading comprehension was clouded by sheer excitement (it happens to me, too), I’ll say it again: This collaboration is limited-edition so you’ll probably want to act quickly before it's gone. Beginning on Thursday, July 25, you can purchase the House Wine & Cheez-It box only on the Original House Wine website. Best of all, it will only set you back $25.

If you miss your chance to buy the box, or if red wine isn’t your thing then check out the Cheez-It and House Wine pairing guide, curated by Landvoigt. I, for one, am printing out the guide and slapping it in the center of my refrigerator, lest I forget that White Cheddar Cheez-It and rosé are a perfect pair, or Grooves (Cheez-It with ridges, you cannot make this stuff up) and Malbec are a winning combo any time of year.

Go ahead, Cheez-It and Cheerz It, as the pairings guide suggests, because House Wine and Cheez-It are just cheddar together (OK, now I'm done).