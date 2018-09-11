Few things are certain in this life, but one thing I know for sure: If any member of the Kardashian/Jenner family is photographed or filmed wearing, eating, riding in, playing with, or otherwise using some type of product, that product will immediately become a best-seller. Most of the time, at least, these products actually live up to the hype (the KarJenners don't waste their time on anything less than the best). Case in point: A toy that Chicago West and True Thompson played with in Kim's recent Instagram post.

The post got lots of attention, as most photos of any babies with Kardashian DNA do, partly because of the hilarious looks on True and Chicago's faces. True's cheeky, sneaky grin is 100 percent Khloe; while Chicago's expression and body language is classic Kim: Hold up, baby cousin, somebody's taking a picture. Still, hawk-eyed moms couldn't help but notice the cute little contraption at Chi's feet:

What with all the attention Khloe recently got over True's baby-sized Bentley, you might assume that the plastic plaything in this pic is yet another super exclusive, uber expensive toy... but this one can be yours for under 10 bucks! It turns out the cousins were playing with a Sassy Wonder Wheel, which is a developmental toy designed for babies 6 months and up that can be found almost anywhere you go for baby stuff (Walmart, buybuy BABY, Target) for just $8.

As the Sassy website describes the toy, it features a "a spinning wheel, cascading beads and bright colors," meant to encourage babies "to reach, tug, and bat, strengthening hand-eye coordination." Colorful beads roll around in the clear section (don't worry, they can't escape), while the spinning center pieces "provide a higher level of visual tracking and strengthen fine motor skills." On the tactile end of the spectrum, the wonder wheel has "multiple texture points, encouraging baby’s tactile exploration," and a suction cup base which attaches to flat surfaces so your little one doesn't get frustrated by knocking it off her highchair every time she tries to spin the wheel.

In other words, it's fun to look at and touch and it makes noises and it'll definitely keep your baby occupied for a few minutes (maybe even long enough for you to brush your teeth!). And, of course, it's meant to boost baby brain development, too.

Seriously though, as a mother-of-three, it's my personal opinion that the length of time you can expect babies of a certain age to be entertained by anything is about five minutes, max. Like, even if the Sassy Wonder Wheel suddenly grew to the size of an actual ferris wheel and all the characters from Sesame Street were riding it, after about five minutes your baby would move on to playing with the tag on a stuffed animal.

Still, I do think the Sassy Wonder Wheel looks like a better baby toy than most: It's well made, it's got a lot going on, and there's that aforementioned suction cup (more useful than it sounds, trust me). Plus, it's Kardashian-approved.