Back in June, Chip and Joanna Gaines expanded the Gaines crew when Joanna gave birth to the couple's fifth child, Crew (get it?). Now that the little cutie is 10 weeks old, Chip and Joanna Gaines took him to a football game for the very first time. And luckily for Mom and Dad, Crew seems to have slept during the game.

Saturday night, Joanna shared a selfie of baby Crew sleeping soundly on her chest in a baby ring sling at a football stadium. "First game day for baby Crew 🏈 #sicem," she captioned the shot. #SiCem is a hashtag fans use to express support for the Baylor Bears, aka Baylor University's football team, according to the team's Twitter. The Gaines family lives in in Waco, Texas, where Baylor University is located, so it's no surprise that they're Bears fans.

Papa Chip also shared a photo from the outing, captioned "#gameday." The couple turned to face the camera for Chip's selfie, showing off the Baylor field in the background. And, once again, Crew is fast asleep, looking very cozy in his mama's arms. It's pretty dang impressive that Crew was able to catch any shut eye at all while surrounded by thousands of screaming fans. (And given that Baylor beat Abilene Christian 55-27, according to Dallas News, the screams were probably pretty loud.)

This may have been Crew's first football game, but it's definitely not his first outing. In fact, Crew is already part of Magnolia Homes, his parents' business. Last week, Magnolia posted a video to Instagram advertising Magnolia Market. In the clip, Joanna is seen walking through the market with baby Crew in her arms, wrapped snuggly in a blanket. The 10-week-old may be a little too young to pitch in (let alone know what's going on), but since Magnolia is a family business, it makes sense that his parents are introducing him to it at such a young age.

The parents of five have both shared several other glimpses into life with baby Crew on Instagram. Last month, Joanna caught her husband, baby Crew, and their other son Duke sharing a snuggle session, PureWow reported. "Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst 😍," Joanna captioned the touching shot.

Their daughter Emmie Kay is also a fan of "cuddlefests." A few days prior, Joanna posted a sweet photo of baby Crew and Emmie Kay sharing some "Snuggle time."

Even though Joanna already had four kids to deal with before welcoming Crew, she recently explained that she felt more self-assured about raising Crew than she did with her other children. Last month, Joanna wrote a first-person essay called “Made for This” for her magazine Magnolia Journal, according to People. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m a little older, but this time around I am more comfortable in my own skin, sure that I can do this," Joanna wrote in the essay, People reported. "Confident that I was made for this very thing in this very season."

It's clear that Joanna is passionate about being a mom — and one of her parenting priorities is teaching her children to be kind. In a February 2018 interview with Darling Magazine, Joanna opened up about being bullied throughout her childhood for being Asian, and how that experience taught her to value kindness. She told the magazine, according to Insider:

I always tell my kids to look for that kid on the playground who’s not playing with anybody, to go reach out, ask them their name, to look for the kid in the lunchroom who isn’t sitting by anybody, be their friend.

Raising five kids is certainly no easy task, but the fact that Crew seems to be able to sleep through chaos should definitely make things easier.