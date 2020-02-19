A quick Google search will tell you that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's youngest child is just 21 months old, but a new adorable photo of the couple's son will you have (and his mother) convinced otherwise. On Tuesday, Teigen declared that her son Miles is "a teenager" now after snapping a photo of him looking too chic and cool to be a toddler.

The mom of two and Cravings cookbook author, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Luna with Legend, shared a photo on Instagram this week of her little boy rocking some red jeans, a black hoodie, and some clean white sneakers. Oh, and his hair is all tousled. His expression? Calm, almost unreadable — that's the look of a teenager, my friends.

"ok i guess we are a teenager now," Teigen captioned the photo of Miles standing outside what appears to be a chicken coop. And her followers couldn't agree more. "What is this beauty and elegance," one follower commented, while another said, "He dresses better than I do." Another chimed in, "Next up college," while one more commented, "he looks like he is in a boy band."

While it seems like little Miles has grown up overnight and turned into high school freshman contemplating how many AP classes to sign up for, Teigen shared with Good Housekeeping last April that she was still trying to figure out her son's personality. "They're both discovering their voices right now," Teigen told the magazine about her kids. "With Miles, I'm like, 'Is he crying, or is he happy?' It's hard to tell, until you look at his face and you know that he's mostly happy. And then Luna wants a say in things. She's very dramatic. It's like a big show, but it's fun, because they're both a little kooky. I like the chaos."

More recently, in honor of Miles' 20-month update last month, Teigen shared with her social media followers that her baby boy, who was wearing a Gucci sweatsuit, loves playing basketball, his big sister Luna, and cars. Sounds like Miles' parents will certainly have their hands full... eventually.