Everyone is well aware that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, is a little super star in the making. Their 3-year-old daughter (and oldest child) was born to be in the spotlight, and Teigen's latest Instagram post only emphasizes this. It's incredible that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter got to walk on the SNL stage, because it's one thing that some people only dream of doing.

On Saturday night, Legend made an appearance on Saturday Night Live when musical guest DJ Khaled brought him on stage to perform a medley of songs in a tribute to late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, with other special guests. Although Legend wasn't the headlining performer for the night, he definitely stole the show in more ways than one — like by bringing his super adorable family to the set of the show with him.

Just hours before Legend was set to perform, his daughter, Luna, got to take the stage at SNL, too. In the video, posted to Teigen's Instagram account, Luna can be seen wearing the cutest t-shirt and tutu, walking down the iconic steps to the main stage of the show. Once she reached her final destination, she grabbed a microphone and spoke that iconic line that everyone knows. "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!," she said proudly in the video.

You can feel both Legend and Teigen's huge sense of pride from behind the camera. It's clear, too, that she is going to be a big star one day. She was made for the stage. I mean, look at her parents.

Needless to say, a lot of people (like myself) were both jealous and simultaneously proud of the little girl, including Teigen (who got her opportunity to be on the stage, too). "An emotional moment for me," she wrote in the caption. "My baby, doing the dream!"

"I never got to say live from New York, and she does!" Saturday Night Live alum, David Spade, wrote in the comments.

"Why am I emotional for the progress of someone else's child?" another commenter asked.

"Save this," one commenter wrote. "I have a feeling she'll be back."

"Can the whole family host as: Saturday Night Legends?!" one commenter pleaded.

All of those commenters have excellent points. Luna looks so proud and happy to be on stage in the video, it definitely seems like this will be a part of her future. Whether it's performing on stage in some capacity, or returning to the SNL stage as an actual host in 20 years, she's clearly thriving, and she's only three.

There are no doubts that Luna has some serious star power — she's been performing for her parents since she could walk. Throughout the past three years, Teigen and Legend have shared videos of their daughter dancing to music, singing songs, and toying around on the piano, according to Harper's Bazaar. She even started attending dance classes earlier this year, getting some proper training before her big break in the future.

Although Luna didn't make an appearance on the big show on Saturday night (it was probably way past her bed time), give her a few years. She was obviously born to take that stage — just look how natural it comes to her.