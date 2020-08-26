It's a truth universally known that parents need to use whatever means they have at their disposal to get things done. This includes utilizing Chrissy Teigen's meal-time parenting hack whenever possible. It's really just a matter of figuring out your kid's own nature and making it work for you, the parent who needs them to eat.

The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, which means she's really leveling up as a mom. As she has been raising 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, she's surely learned a few tricks along the way and recently share one hack that many parents who've struggled to get their toddler to eat have certainly used as well.

"I love when kids are beyond obsessed with something. It makes life so much easier," Teigen tweeted Sunday. "I just tell miles to eat his lunch because it’s lightning mcqueen’s favorite and he does it. He does whatever lightning mcqueen says, always."

That's right, Teigen utilizes her son's love of the Disney/Pixar Cars character to encourage him to eat his food. And this is called expert parenting.

Teigen is by no means the only parent to take their child's love and admiration for a character and make it work to their advantage. Several people took to Teigen's tweet to share their own stories of toddlers with strong passions for all sorts of things; movie characters, wild animals, extinct animals... the current president of the United States.

One aunt shared her own experience of tricking her nephew into eating fruit by using his love of the movie Frozen. "Got my nephew to eat frozen blueberries because they are of course 'Elsa Berries' who else freezes blueberries but Elsa?" she tweeted.

One grandmother shared a heartwarming story about how President Trump, or the specter of President Trump, encouraged her 5-year-old granddaughter to read, "My granddaughter, 5, announced she didn’t want to learn to read. I told her 'Donald Trump doesn’t like to read either.' She’s now sounding out words & learning letters as fast as she can. Donald Trump: a kid’s scariest boogeyman," she shared.

This kind of parenting hack has been going on for years; one mom took to Twitter to share a throwback story about the Teletubbies that worked for her. "Oh yes! I remember calling everything tubbie toast or tubbie custard for my Teletubbie obsessed kid. That was 25 years ago."

Chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Houston Dr. Stan Spinner told Parents that it is perfectly normal for kids to fixate on one character and become slightly obsessive, noting that this is a way for kids to establish routine when they are growing and changing all the time. So lean on in like Chrissy Teigen and use it to your advantage, parents. It's a tried and true solution to your problems.