If you need a crash course in how to deal with the ugly side of social media, please look to the expert of clapping back for some prime examples. Just recently, for instance, Chrissy Teigen shut down a trolling comment attempting to call her out for having "chefs and nannies" who help raise her kids — and she wasn't having any of it. I guess this particular troll didn't get the memo that the Cravings cookbook author has never been ashamed of the fact that she has help with her little ones.

Teigen is one of those people who happens to have many different passions in her life; food, style, comedy, social media, and, of course, her sweet family. She frequently manages to blend all of these passions, like when she includes EGOT-winning husband John Legend and their two kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, in her cooking videos. Not to mention her mom Vilailuck Teigen, who lives with the family.

But there are obviously going to be times when she needs some help, and she's never made any secret of that. In fact, in a recent Instagram post, Teigen chose to celebrate those people in her life who "make our dysfunctional house functional," as she put it. She shared a photo of her two children curled up in the arms of three people who are clearly helping her — this is really a beautiful thing, right?

While there might be lots of people who look at this photo and see two little kids surrounded by love, one social media user attempted to call Teigen out by writing, "AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'"

Teigen's response? To point out that this was essentially just a re-wording of her own post. "Literally just said that but you sure got me," she wrote.

The mom of two's open appreciation and acknowledgment of the help she receives to raise her kids has been a consistent thread throughout her time as a mom. Back in October, for example, she told Vanity Fair that both she and her husband John Legend are able to do all of the wonderful things they do because they have so much help. "I hate pretending that we do it on our own," she told the magazine. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don’t know how my mom did it.”

For any critics out there who want to call out Teigen's privilege, she is well aware that she is luckier than other moms out there who don't have the same level of back-up. As she told Yahoo! Style in March 2017, she is able to manage her life because she has help. "My mom lives with us. I have hair and makeup people. I’m not getting up and doing all this by myself," she told the outlet. "If I’m not being done for something, I’m not going anywhere. A lot of hands go into it. We have help. It’s important for people to know that. I have the utmost respect for single and working mothers who go to work and come home and make dinner. I do all these things, because I have help. Luna goes down at 6:30 and has a nurse watch her, and I can cook dinner."

Every time someone criticizes any mom for needing help, I worry this will discourage a struggling mom. That she won't want to ask for help. Ask for help. If it's good enough for Chrissy Teigen, it's good enough for you.