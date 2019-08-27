Chrissy Teigen might lead a glamorous life, but that doesn't mean she's immune to those grin and bear it kind of days. You know the ones — when you spring out of bed, determined to make the best of it no matter how many tantrums might come your way. Someone who understands this feeling? Look no further than Chrissy Teigen, who bravely smiled through Luna and Miles' meltdown. It just goes hows she has the same mom life as you do....full of good days and bad ones.

The Bring the Funny star to Instagram Monday to share a not-so-perfect moment in her family's life, a move that many parents are likely to appreciate. Instead of posting a glossy family photo, the model instead chose to share the exact second when her kids with husband John Legend (Miles, 1, and Luna, 3) started crying and whining at the time, erupting in a shared sibling meltdown. “Everything’s fine over here,” Teigen captioned the hilarious and all too real pic.

Needless to say, many users felt Teigen's pain.

"Mom life. I love her," one fan chimed in, while another was busy trying to play detective as to what had just happened in the photo, in which Miles holds a mermaid doll that just might be a frustrated looking Luna's. "Let me guess...Luna had the mermaid doll, Miles took it from her, Luna is upset, Miles won’t give it back....kids amirite?" Ha! I think this commenter nailed it.

Someone else joked: "This is the exact age when my brother (a total Miles) finally started standing up to me (a total Luna). Good luck, Chrissy."

Funnily enough, Teigen may have to answer to her husband for how this photo came to light.

As it appears the couple were on vacation with the kids when the photo was shot, suggesting Legend might have taken it, a possibility that contradicts Teigen's post about being the "designated photo taker" of her family.

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience," she joked on Sunday. "But it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)."

As for Legend, he sought to prove himself on his own social media by using the hashtag "#goodinstagramhusband," publishing a gorgeous Instagram pic of Teigen. "My wife is beauuuuuutiful," he wrote.

As usual, these two continue to make fans like me laugh with their real life anecdotes about raising kids, and many are wondering what's next for their fun family.

In the meantime, Teigen keeps it so relatable that you can't help but cheer for her as she raises her toddlers amid navigating her many businesses. She's got a lot on her plate and a great attitude about it all, doesn't she? Just don't lose your patience, Chrissy, even if provoked!