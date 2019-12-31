Over the holidays, Chrissy Teigen made sure we all felt a good dose of FOMO while she documented her family's very cozy Christmas vacation in snowy Wyoming on social media. It looked like the mom of two had a total blast out west, and her kids were in the same mindset. In fact, Teigen's kids had an adorable "fried chicken dance party" while on vaca, where fans got a gander at their pretty slick dance moves.

The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author and her musician husband John Legend enjoyed a little Christmas cheer in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and it seems as though it was everything she hoped it would be. They managed to catch Santa Claus himself running outside their vacation home when he was delivering presents to 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. And Teigen admitted in a heartfelt Instagram post that she felt seriously renewed with the change of scenery. "I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole. I feel like a new person," she wrote. "Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows."

She's not the only one who found her happy place in Wyoming. In a recent video Teigen posted on social media, her two kids were having a pretty happy little dance to apparently celebrate fried chicken.

The pair are dressed comfortably and standing on what looks to be a coffee table, a fire roaring in the hearth close by. They're performing for the adoring adults surrounding them and totally comfortable with it. But here's my favorite thing about this video — Luna and Miles might both be dancing, but they are totally different. While Luna is ready to perform right out of the gate and hams it up for the camera, little Miles takes a minute. His dad can be heard calling out, "Go Miles, go Miles," and he smiles a little before doing a little dance. Everyone cheers for both kids, celebrating their different natures in a way that is a real testament to both Teigen and Legend as parents.

As Teigen herself has said in the past, her children are very different from each other. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in June that Miles tends to be more easy-going and laid back like her husband while Luna is a bit more talkative like her. And this is something she totally celebrates about her kids and that is the beauty of Chrissy Teigen's parenting. And let's face it; their different natures make for a great dance party, so why not?