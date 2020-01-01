Chrissy Teigen's NYE Plan Was Heading To Bed Early Because Toddlers

Sometimes it's fun to imagine what New Year's Eve would be like as a celebrity. Dressing up in something glitzy, hobnobbing with other beautiful celebrities like it's no big deal. I imagine a lot of pool side appetizers on trays are involved somehow. This might be true for some celebrities, but not Chrissy Teigen. Not this year at any rate. Chrissy Teigen's New Year's Eve looked like pretty much any other parent's, especially if they have little kids. Because who would waste precious sleeping hours by staying up until midnight?

It seems the Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author wasn't feeling well enough to ring in 2020 this year. A person could be forgiven for assuming Teigen and her husband, EGOT-winner John Legend, would be hosting some sort of fabulous party at their Los Angeles, California home. After all, the couple have just enjoyed an epic holiday season with friends and family, including their 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. But I guess every party needs to end some time, and for Teigen the party ended on New Year's Eve. Instead of dancing until midnight, she was eating dinner wrapped in a towel with a "Happy New Year" crown perched rather sadly on her head. Blowing her nose and just wanting to head to bed early.

So... perhaps minus the nose blowing, every parent in America on New Year's Eve.

Teigen shared some updates about her progress on New Year's Eve at home, eventually giving in to her need for some sinus medication and going to bed before the ball dropped at midnight. I bet there are plenty of parents out there who haven't seen the ball drop in Times Square in New York City at midnight for so long they've forgotten it was a thing.

Early nights and bouts of the flu are rather the hallmark of parenting young children, but it's not necessarily something to feel too bad about. You still get to enjoy parties sometimes, just like the one Teigen recently enjoyed with her kids. It seems the family was eating some fried chicken and Miles and Luna celebrated with a little dance for the adults while on holiday in Wyoming.

Who needs a glamorous New Year's Eve party when you can hang out with cute kids, eat fried chicken, and go to bed before midnight? Not such a bad life after all.