If you find yourself running out of good ideas to keep kids busy during this never-ending quarantine, just copy the adorable scavenger hunt idea Chrissy Teigen put together for Luna. It looked like a good time was had by all, because who doesn't want to pretend they're a part of Scooby Doo's gang of mystery solvers? It's not just for little kids, you know.

This week, the Cravings cookbook author and her husband, musician John Legend, had a little family fun at home with their 4-year-old daughter Luna. They decided to set up a mystery for Luna to solve by leaving little clues around the house. And, fortunately, Teigen documented Luna's journey through the house, hunting down clues alongside Legend, who I guess would sort of be the Scooby Doo to her Daphne or something.

The clues were written on simple pieces of colored paper in big gold letters. The first clue read, "Dada and cat were the first words you said, your very first clue is on the book on your bed!"

Teigen explained in an Instagram post that her daughter has an affinity for a good mystery. "For my mini mystery lover, my daphne. swipe for clues!" she captioned a post that included photos of all the handwritten clues.

The next clue Luna and her dad found read, "I have more love for you than clouds in the sky, find your next clue in the place we bake pie!!" I figured this one out by myself since I am a fan of Teigen's cooking videos on her Cravings website and also her amazing kitchen, which incidentally can be yours if you want to buy her house for around $24 million since it's currently for sale.

Luna figured out that clue as well as the next which read, "favorite girl in the world! You're a girl I adore! Your next secret clue's in your... underwear drawer!" Teigen included Luna's 2-year-old brother in the next clue, "My brilliant little moon... you're so happy and free. Run your monkey toes to the place Miles goes pee."

Finally, after two more clues, Luna was at her last one, "Your last clue is here! I hope you had fun! Meet mom in her room to see what you've won!"

At the end of her adventure, Luna won some chocolate gold coins and looked delighted, both with her prize and with herself.

According to the Educational Advancement Institute, creating a scavenger hunt for your kids is an excellent way to improve their problem-solving skills, help them learn how to retain information, and teaches teamwork. And let's face it, after watching Luna follow her clues to her chocolate coin reward, it just looks like too much fun to pass up.