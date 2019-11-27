Chrissy Teigen can absolutely take some credit for getting some people cooking again, in my opinion. Between her two bestselling cookbooks, her recipe website, and her frequent cooking videos on Instagram, she is absolutely a food influencer. And not just on social media. As it turns out, Teigen's Thanksgiving plans will include her daughter, who really, really loves cooking at just 3 years old.

Teigen and her husband John Legend are parents to two sweet little kids, Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. As Thanksgiving rolls around, I think parents of little ones know it can be a bit of a chore trying to get all of the cooking done with toddlers under foot. Not to mention the fact that 3-year-old children are notoriously picky eaters who might not appreciate the fixed menu so many of us enjoy for Thanksgiving; the turkey, the stuffing, the mashed potatoes and gravy, etc. Apparently this is not going to be an issue for Luna.

As her father told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, he and Teigen have plans to host their entire family at a rented home in Palm Springs, California, where Luna will be helping out with the cooking. "Luna helps. She begs to help," Legend told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like that when I was a kid too. I was always so curious what my mom was doing in the kitchen. I was like, 'I want to stir something, I want to do this' and Luna's the same way."

Teigen also shared a clip of Luna adding sauce to a dish on Twitter recently that offers proof.

It will come as no surprise to Teigen's social media followers that her daughter Luna has an interest in helping out in the kitchen. At the beginning of November, the proud mom shared a video on her new YouTube channel of the two of them making ice cream with her little girl. At the time, the former Sports Illustrated model gave Luna the all-important job of crushing Oreo cookies to add to the Ziploc bags of ice cream. To be fair, mostly Luna just ate the leftover cookies but still... at least she delicately sprinkled extra cookies on her ice cream when it was finished.

Chrissy Teigen on YouTube

It sounds as though Teigen might need Luna's help in the kitchen this Thanksgiving as well, considering the fact that there are going to be a lot of hungry people for the holiday. As she told In Style, "We are going a little bit away, to make it a bit of a staycation with 20 or so family members. It’s going to be fun. I like having everyone in the same area, so that everyone is staying together. I like the idea of everyone waking up together in robes, watching football."

Fortunately 3-year-old Luna is getting lots of cooking practice. At this rate, she should be ready to do the dinner herself by next year.