With a sweet video of herself singing "Happy Birthday" to her new bundle of joy, Ciara announced that she gave birth to a son with husband Russell Wilson.

On Friday afternoon, 34-year-old Ciara announced the exciting news on Twitter that she gave birth to her son on Thursday, July 23. She also revealed that the she and Wilson gave their little boy the most positive, aspirational name you could imagine: Win Harrison Wilson.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" Ciara captioned the video of herself singing to her son who was curled up on her chest as she wore a face mask. "Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz."

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara had been sharing gorgeous bump photos on Instagram in preparation for the birth of her third baby, but of course nothing is quite like seeing the little one delivered safely. Also the fact that Ciara was able to sing from her hospital bed and look incredible right after giving birth is truly next level.

Little baby Win is the second son for the singer, who is also mom to 6-year-old Future with ex-partner Future, and shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna with Wilson.

Ciara's fellow celebrity moms and non-moms alike were ecstatic to see she had welcomed little Win. Ashley Graham, who welcomed son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January, wrote on the singer's Instagram post, "Aw congratulations!!!!" Iconic rapper Missy Elliot took to Twitter to welcome the new baby, writing "Win! Hey pooh," with some heart eyes and clapping emojis.

Now that Ciara is a mom of three, she could presumably find it a little more difficult to find time for herself, not to mention time with her husband. Fortunately she has already thought about that, as she told W magazine in a 2018 Mother's Day interview, "What's been helpful for me is making a schedule. When I have things mapped out, I'm able to compartmentalize as I need to. Like, this block is for my phone calls, this block is for my meetings, this block is for my kids, this block is for Mommy and Daddy time."

Not that she is complaining about time spent with her kids, of course. As Ciara told PureWow in November 2019, being a mom is a wondrous thing to her. "Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women," she told the site. "I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them."

Now the proud mom has one more accomplishment. Little Win for the win.