Clues About Kylie's Jenner's Pregnancy From Khloe's Announcement Might Disappoint Some Fans

It's really no surprise that Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy announcement on Wednesday night has a ton of people talking about Kylie Jenner's supposed baby news. Although it's not necessarily fair for fans to speculate about someone else's reproductive choices, some particularly curious Keeping Up With The Kardashian diehards can't help but wonder if there are any clues about Kylie's pregnancy in Khloé's announcement. As it turns out, Kardashian might have alluded to some very telling info in her post, and it doesn't look good for fans who want Jenner to speak out on the pregnancy rumors.

Ever since September, people have been wondering when Jenner will deny or confirm her rumored pregnancy. Kardashian's sweet announcement only amplified the chatter, and some of the the internet's best sleuths are back to the drawing board regarding their pregnancy reveal theories.

You see, many fans initially theorized that Kardashian and Jenner would release a joint announcement via the Kardashian christmas card or on KUWTK. That theory makes sense when you consider how close Kardashian and Jenner are, but it doesn't add up now that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, decided to spill the beans on Instagram. All those rumors about one big announcement were bogus, I guess. Perhaps Kris Jenner was trying to throw inquisitive fans off the trail? If that was Kris' plan, she definitely succeeded.

So, now that the joint announcement theory has officially been put to rest, what can fans glean from Kardashian's announcement?

One especially telling portion of Kardashians note reads, according to Instagram:

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding.

Note the word "privately" here. It's very important for fans to realize that Kardashian and Thompson were never obligated to share their exciting news with the public. The pregnancy announcement was a choice, and this sentiment applies to Jenner as well. It's totally possible that Jenner also wants to enjoy her pregnancy "privately" with her family and the rumored father of her child, Travis Scott.

Not to mention, an insider told People in November that Jenner intends to reveal the pregnancy on her "own terms":

Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.

Another potential clue? Kardashian wrote in the post that she's "excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed, and scared all in one," about the pregnancy, according to E! Online.

I think it's pretty telling that Kardashian admitted that she's "nervous" and "scared," because it makes me think, what if Jenner is feeling those same things? Those are pretty common emotions for a new parent to experience, after all. Perhaps Jenner is struggling to cope with the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy, and that's why she wants to keep quiet for now.

That theory holds up if you believe the rumor that Jenner is "insecure" about her pregnancy body. The alleged source said, according to Hollywood Life:

Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it. She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.

And then there's the possibility that Jenner is worried about how people will react to the supposed baby news. Kardashian's tweet about sharing her pregnancy announcement is a pretty big clue that this might be the case for Jenner.

Following Kardashian's Instagram post, she tweeted, according to Us Weekly:

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!

I don't think that it's a stretch to theorize that Jenner might also be nervous to share her supposed pregnancy. Some fans can be harsh, and maybe Jenner is afraid of the potential backlash.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Jenner might drop the news within the coming weeks or months. I have my own theory that Jenner will share the news on Christmas, because I think Kris enjoys the element of surprise. I suppose the world will have to just wait and see.

