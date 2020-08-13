Sometimes, you need a Mystery Mouseketool (or two) to get your kid to eat. Corelle's new Mickey Mouse collection is super cute set of colorful Mickey-themed plates sure to make your little one more interested in mealtime, but you'd better shop fast.

There’s something to be said for purchasing plates for your child to encourage them to become independent eaters. The only thing is, more often than not, dishes designed for kids are short on style. You won’t have to worry about the Mickey Mouse collection from Corelle clashing with your current set of dishes, luckily. While all of the plates feature the iconic mouse, they’re not overly cartoonish; in fact, they’re a standard white with a simple Mickey design and a sweet saying.

There's even a variety of Mickey Mouse looks to choose from. For example, one plate features a joyous Mickey with the phrase "Cool Never Stops." Another showcases him running and doing a big jump into the air. Mickey even holds two fingers up in the air on a plate which reads: "The True Original." (And in this case, truer words have never been said.) Might we suggest using these plates to serve some copycat Disney park recipes, like churro bites?

The collection offers appetizer ($5) and salad ($6) plates, which should be the perfect portion size for your little mouse. And since it’s a salad plate, you can always take the opportunity to serve your child some greens, (or veggies and a dipping sauce, like hummus). You might even want to explain the difference between a salad and an appetizer plate, and how they work within a full course meal. But in reality, you’ll probably just be serving up kid-friendly snacks, like Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.

So if you thought that mealtime would mean using plastic plates, think again. These dishes from Corelle are made from triple-layer-strong glass plates and are designed to be chip and crack resistant. That can be a good thing, especially when your kiddo is determined to carry their own plate to the table — and it crashes to the floor. They’re also lightweight, made from ultra-hygienic non-porous glass, and (woot), are dishwasher and microwave safe.

While the collection features iconic images of Mickey Mouse, these plates can bring pleasure to both parents as well as kids. But you’ll need to act quickly if you want to munch on a meal with everyone’s favorite mouse. The special edition Mickey Mouse collection is only available while supplies last. As Mickey Mouse himself would say: “Hot dog!” (Which is, you know, something else you can serve on the plates, too.)