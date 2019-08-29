Stocking up on household essentials is a must ahead of a busy three-day weekend, especially if you're planning to host any sort of Labor Day party. You'll need plenty of burgers, hot dogs, beer, wine, and chips to really go all out for the last big outdoor bash of the summer season. Costco is one of the best places to go if you're needing to feed a crowd, but when you head to the warehouse store to grab everything you need for the weekend's festivities, you'll likely want to check out the Costco Labor Day Sale featuring plenty of big ticket items on major markdown.

Now, I know what you're probably thinking — "Don't you know that Costco is closed on Labor Day, you crazy lady?" I do know that, but I also happen to know that although Costco is giving their employees the day off to enjoy with family, you can still save big ahead of the holiday during their Labor Day sale through Sept. 1. The sale is active right now in stores and online, and features deep discounts on furniture, tech accessories, mattresses, and appliances.

Take for instance their selection of laptops and tablets on sale ahead of Labor Day. The 14" HP Pavillion 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is currently discounted by $150 during Costco's Labor Day sale, and you can save $350 on a 17" LG Gram laptop, and $70 on an Apple iPad. If you have older kids heading back to school, or even one starting college, investing in a new laptop might be on your to-do list, and shopping for one at Costco can save you precious dollars during this sale.

If you've never shopped at Costco before, allow me to fill you in on exactly what you are missing out on. Do you do laundry? Take showers? Eat food? If so, you will probably enjoy shopping at Costco thanks to their endless supply of large quantities of soaps, paper goods, snacks, drinks, and the like that ensure it will be literal months before you run out of these things again.

When you invest in a Costco membership for as low as $60 per year, you can waltz right into their warehouse stores and choose from their giant selection of goods, many of which are currently on sale ahead of Labor Day. While Costco is best known for their massive quantities of anything and everything you need to supply your household with food, office supplies, toiletries, and cleaning products, you can also score amazing deals on clothing and home furnishings at the warehouse store.

Pretty much anything you can think of for your home will be discounted at least some during the Labor Day sale, but larger appliances like refrigerators and washing machines will see deeper discounts. You can save $600 on an LG Ultra-Capacity 4-door Refrigerator to hold all of the food you prepped for your Labor Day party, as well as $350 on a Samsung washer and dryer combo set that can handle cleaning up after your entire family. Smaller home goods will see less discounts during the sale, but Costco will have coveted home goods like Ring doorbell systems discounted by $50 and Hunter ceiling fans discounted by $30 to help keep you cool as the last of the summer temperatures hang on for dear life.

If you're planning to throw a Labor Day party, you'll probably be pretty exhausted afterward, which means you will likely want an extremely comfortable bed to crash on after all of the fun is done for the day. Costco has you covered there with savings of $80 to $1,000 off of their mattress selection, which includes popular brands like Sealy, Sleep Science, and Beautyrest. While you'll have to spend more to save more, if you're in the market for a new bed, Costco's mattress deals feature savings you truly can't afford to miss.

One important note about the Costco Labor Day sale is that prices may be different depending on where you are located. However, no matter where you live, you can definitely find a bevy of savings this Labor Day weekend both online and in store at Costco.