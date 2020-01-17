In a safety warning issued Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urged parents to not used SwaddleMe By Your Bed infant sleepers, citing safety concerns related to similar products recalled last year.

In a statement about the SwaddleMe By Your Bed sleeper, a product made by Woonsocket, Rhode Island company Summer Infant, Inc., the CSPC alerted parents and caretakers that its staff believes "the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper puts infants at risk of suffocation" following an evaluation of the product and "outside expert analysis."

"Although CPSC is not aware of any incidents or deaths involving the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, CPSC urges consumers to stop using the product immediately," the agency said.

The CPSC said it has "not yet reached an agreement to recall the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper" with Summer Infant, but plans to "continue pressing for a recall."

Summer Infant Inc. tells Romper the company has not recalled the product because "no caregiver or parent has ever reported an injury or death in the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper." Additionally, the company says "hasn’t produced the By Your Bed Sleeper in more than a year, and has no plans to make more."

"The product is no longer being sold by any major retailers," Summer Infant Inc. says.

Similar inclined sleepers, including more than 4.7 million Fisher Price Rock n' Play Sleepers in April 2019, were previously recalled after being linked to 32 infant deaths, according to Consumer Reports. Prior to that, however, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a statement calling for a recall. "This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," AAP President Kyle Yasuda said. "When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it’s being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case. There is convincing evidence that the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies."

Since that recall, several more similar inclined infant sleepers have been recalled across the country, including those sold by Kid II and Dorel. To date, ABC News reports a total of 73 infant deaths have been linked to the use of inclined sleepers since 2005. In October 2019, the CPSC proposed a ban on all inclined infant sleepers with a recline angle greater than 10 degrees.

For a safe sleep environment, the AAP recommends infants "sleep on their back, on a separate, flat and firm sleep surface without any bumpers or bedding."

Summer Infant Inc. tells Romper that the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper has "significant design differences from other inclined sleepers." The company said that the "CPSC is developing new rules for this category" and "we fully support that process, along with any new rules, once they have been set."

If you have a SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper and are concerned about the warning by the CPSC, the government agency is recommending that you stop using it immediately.