Just days after announcing her pregnancy news, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese revealed her second child's sex over the weekend while the whole family wore their Halloween costumes and posed with a festive cake.

"Looks like CJ is getting a little brother," the Jersey Shore star captioned the set of photos, which she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

In the photos, Cortese and her husband Chris Buckner — along with their 1-year-old son CJ — were all dressed up in Coco themed costumes and feasted on candy apples and other delicious treats. But nothing looked better than the cake adorned with two ghosts (one wearing a bowtie and the other wearing a bow) and the words "Boo-y or Ghoul" written on the outside. And the blue coloring on the inside revealed that baby number two will be a boy, officially making Cortese a #boymom, as she noted in the post's caption.

Cortese's Jersey Shore cast mates quickly took to the post to congratulate the mom-to-be. "Sooo exciting, congrats mawma," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote. "Best news," Jenni "JWoww" Farley added.

But perhaps the best comment came from Buckner himself, who wrote, "Good luck, Deena! Three boys is gonna be a lot to take care of."

This sex reveal goes perfectly with the couple's pregnancy announcement, which was also done in a Halloween theme. Cortese and Buckner announced that baby number two will be due in May 2021 with the help of pumpkins. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!" Cortese wrote in the caption of the post. "CJ is going to be the best big brother ever."

Cortese has been very open about her desire to have more kids. In 2018, she told Us Weekly that her husband would love "to have three" kids. "I would be fine with two, but the more the merrier, right?" she told the magazine.

While it's clear that the Jersey Shore crew is so excited for Cortese, fans can see how they reacted in real time when the newest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV on Nov. 19. In a trailer for the new season, Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino perfectly announces, "Another meatball is in the building!"