Demi was a fast fan favorite on Colton's season of The Bachelorette and she played the minor villain so well that she was asked to come back to the franchise for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. She proved she is just as fun and carefree this time around when she announced herself as "Demi from Demi's season of The Bachelor." Unsurprisingly, the tweets about "Demi from Demi's season" show how much fans have missed their Bachelor Nation queen.

Compared to the rest of the drama from Colton's season, Demi was hardly the big bad of the season and she proved just how anti-villain she is when she appeared on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette to give her advice about some of her contestants. Still, Demi's presence on Colton's season of The Bachelorette paved the way for tons of gifs, memes, and memorable quotes, like "I am worth the world. I am amazing." Now, she is back at it with the one-liners that prove she is the greatest gift Bachelor Nation has given fans in recent years.

Demi left a lasting impression on fans then, and now, she is here to continue being herself on Bachelor in Paradise as only Demi can do. Fans are obviously here for it.

Admittedly, the most important aspect of any season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is the contestants. They make the season as dramatic, boring, or memorable as it turns out to be. Demi did that for Colton's season, which is why she made her comment on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere about his season being dominated by her. Because before she was sent home in week six, that's what she did.

To Demi's credit, though, that's her thing. As she explained to Derek on Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, she likes to be the center of attention and obnoxious as long as she is having fun. And if Demi is having fun, chances are, fans are having fun watching her.

I think Demi is in her element on Bachelor in Paradise. She is the fun-loving Bachelor contestant who can be vulnerable when she wants to be but doesn't take anything too seriously if she doesn't have to. Maybe fans aren't ready to have someone unpredictable like Demi head her own show as the Bachelorette, but her unapologetic personality makes her the perfect Bachelor in Paradise addition this season.

Before the Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Demi was candid with Entertainment Tonight about what to expect this season. She said the drama this season is "just actually insane and very entertaining" and compared it to a "good old-fashioned dumpster fire." Honestly, if Demi could give commentary on every season of a show in The Bachelor franchise, I think fans would love her even more.

It's not clear how far Demi will get this season and how long she will get to stick around to charm literally everyone, but she has already had a solid start. She made out with Derek in a hot tub and was shown making out with an unknown woman in a trailer for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Clearly, Demi is about to have a successful season while living her best Bachelor in Paradise life. She will be the first contestant in the show's history to enter into a same sex relationship with another person on the show, but how serious it gets remains to be seen. Either way, Demi continues to make an impression everywhere she goes and fans probably can't wait to see what she does and says next.