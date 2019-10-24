Diane Kruger Shares Rare New Photo With Baby Girl: "My Everything"

After maintaining a low-key pregnancy and keeping the details of her baby's birth as private as possible, actress Diane Kruger has shared a new photo with her baby girl, whom she welcomed with her partner, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, last year. In the sweet Instagram post, Kruger gave her fans a peek into her new life as a mom and the mother-daughter photo she shared is so precious, it'll make your heart sing.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Kruger took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white selfie of herself sitting in what appears to be a field, holding her daughter against her chest, reminding us all that she is absolutely in love with motherhood. "My everything," she captioned the photo, as her baby looked away from the camera, revealing only a very adorable striped top and the edge of a bib.

Kruger's fans and followers were thrilled to see such a precious photo pop up in their newsfeeds on Wednesday. Comedian Chelsea Handler commented, "Awww. I support this baby," while actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who also stars on The Walking Dead, wrote, "You two are something else! Love love love." And actress Michelle Monaghan simply commented with a heart, "Bubbas."

Since she gave birth in November 2018, Kruger has given few updates about her daughter and has yet to share her baby girl's name because she wants to protect her daughter's privacy, as she previously explained to People. Every once in a while, though, the actress can't help but gush about her sweet daughter and life as a mother.

In August, for example, Kruger posted a photo of Reedus holding their daughter on his shoulders. "Everything I'll ever need," she captioned the photo. And few months later, she posted a selfie of herself looking tired, sharing that she was up early after a "tearful night" of teething.

While motherhood definitely suits Kruger well, kids weren't always on the agenda for her. "For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me," the National Treasure actress told Madame Figaro in March 2019. "I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready." In the same interview, she explained that feels her daughter came at the right time in her life. "Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful," Kruger told the magazine earlier this year.

And after sharing that her daughter is, unsurprisingly and obviously, beautiful, Kruger did open up in another interview with People about her daughter's personality. "She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude," Kruger shared with People in April. "It’s fun to have a girl, I will say."

While Kruger is understandably keeping her new family close to her — metaphorically in the press, and literally in this new photo she shared — her friends and followers seem to be so incredibly happy for her as she embarks upon her journey of motherhood with her now 11-month-old daughter. Kruger seems pretty content herself, late night teething sessions and all.