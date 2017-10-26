Did Chip & Joanna Gaines Sell Their ‘Fixer Upper’ Farmhouse? They're Finally Speaking Out

For such a low key family, the Chip and Joanna Gaines really do stir up a lot of drama. After announcing that they were ending their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, last month, fans went crazy and rumors began to spread that it had something to do with their marriage, family, or that they were leaving Waco, Texas, which they proudly call home. So what gives? Did Chip and Joanna Gaines sell their Fixer Upper farmhouse or not?

As always when it comes to celebrity gossip, always wait to hear it from the source. On Thursday, a representative for the couple told Us Weekly that anything about the family selling their house is straight up false. The rep told the outlet, "Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue. They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so."

The rep added that the Chip and Joanna had recently moved their property line to match their fence line, which is a pretty normal thing to do for a homeowner. The couple's spokesperson said that that move, which is public record, is probably what started the rumors. But for the time being, they're sticking around.

Which, as fans know if they've watched Chip and Joanna long enough, was something they've always planned to do.

TheMagnoliaMom on YouTube

The farmhouse is almost part of the Gaines' family. The couple bought the home in early 2012 and they had it renovated, which took about a year and a half. In April 2014, Joanna wrote in a blog post that they were "loving farm life."

"We are finally in and settled and it is home sweet home for us," she added. Joanna went into details about all the work they had to do on the place.

The oak trees that surround the property are what drew us to the place. The house, however, was too small for our family of 6. It started as a two bedroom house and the attic was unfinished. The only add on was our master bedroom and we reconfigured the rest of the walls within the existing home and worked with what we had.

TheMagnoliaMom on YouTube

She added her main priority was to open the whole house up. "We also finished out the upstairs and created a nice size family room, a guest bedroom and craft room. It took several months to get all my ideas on paper because there was a lot of reconfiguring to do to make the space work for our family," she wrote.

With all of that planning and work, selling the farmhouse could not be easy. Although they love fixing places up and finding new owners for homes, it might take a little longer for the farmhouse to leave the family.

And what is all this gossiping about what's going on with the Gaines' anyway now that they confirmed they won't be doing Fixer Upper anymore? The couple announced in September that they were just getting really worn out with all of the new projects they were taking on. The couple said on the Today show that they were running themselves ragged.

TheMagnoliaMom on YouTube

Their Fixer Upper filming schedule required them to film for 11 months out of the year, which they had been doing since they started the show in 2013.

"Nobody told us that that was unique. Nobody told us that that was a little bit irrational," Chip said on Today. For both of them, it was unsustainable. With other things going on, like each of their books and new product lines for Target, it just seemed like the right time to take a breather. And maybe actually get to enjoy their farmhouse for the first time in years.