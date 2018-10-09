Married at First Sight is closing in on the Season 7 finale, where fans will learn which couples made it through the eight-week experiment of marrying a perfect stranger and which ones are splitting up. One Season 7 couple, Mia and Tristan, have already announced they're filing for divorce. So did Danielle and Bobby get divorced on Married at First Sight, too? They started out really strong but there have been some stumbles along the way as well.

Despite the fact that the show's relationship experts violated one of Bobby's deal-breakers in choosing Danielle for him — he explicitly wanted a partner his own age or younger and Danielle was three years his senior — he seemed to get over it pretty quickly. Bobby was also easygoing about his preference that his wife be a stay-at-home mom, revealing that he only had that vision for himself because that's what his own family upbringing was like. "My mom was a stay-at-home mom and my dad's mom was a stay-at-home mom and so I come from a background of stay-at-home moms, but I also realize it's 2018 and traditional gender roles are out the window for the most part," Bobby revealed in a clip.

Lifetime on YouTube

"Whatever it is that you want to do or your goals, I want to help you meet those goals. I want to continue to be married to you and for the marriage to continue to blossom as a whole," he later reassured Danielle when she brought up her concerns. So, it seems like that bullet was dodged. Bobby even took in stride the $15,000 in credit card debt Danielle had racked up while traveling after she graduated from college. "It’s not my responsibility but unfortunately in a marriage, financial burden is financial burden," he said on the show. "I didn’t want to use my savings to potentially pay off somebody’s debt."

Nat Chittamai and Kaitlin Hooper/Lifetime

For her part, Danielle excitedly gushed early on in the season about how the couple had an amazing honeymoon and even revealed that they had sex while on it, despite having just met. But it seems like sustained affection isn't really her strong suit, which has wounded Bobby over the course of the relationship. "My parents are not super affectionate; there wasn’t a whole lot of 'I love yous,'" she said on the show. "I don’t want him to think that I don’t feel that way."

On the show, after the allotted time spent together, the couples who got married at the beginning of the journey decided at the end whether or not they want to stay married to one another after all, meaning the experiment worked, or they want to go their separate ways. Plenty of the couples on the show end up breaking things off, but there are more than a few success stories as well. So will Danielle and Bobby get over their issues and make a real life together?

The couple reveals whether or not they can make it work on the Married At First Sight finale, airing October 16.