It's been three days since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the exciting news that they've welcomed their family's fourth child, a son born via surrogate. The mom of four has shared a few sweet details about her baby boy — for example, he's apparently very relaxed and looks just like his big sister Chicago — but she still hasn't released a photo or revealed his name yet. But some diehard Keeping Up With The Kardashians think they may have found a pretty telling clue on social media. So, did Kim Kardashian actually name her new baby Bear? Here's what some internet sleuths have found that suggest she may have chosen this unique and cute moniker.

Over the weekend, as People reported, Kardashian took to Twitter to share some sweet photos from her CBD and Meditation-themed baby shower that she held about a week before she announced, on Friday, May 10, that her newest bundle of joy had arrived.

The photos from the baby shower themselves aren't telling or revealing of a possible name choice, but it's Kardashian's emoji choice — one teddy bear — that has fans convinced they've spotted a clue.

"So is the name Bear?" one fan questioned in the comments section on Twitter, while another suggested the name could be Teddy.

Yet another chimed in, "Is he gonna be called Teddy or Bear?" One more wrote, "BEAR??? His name is bear, noel??? Tell us." (Fun fact: Noel is Kardashian's middle name.)

This baby name theory gets stronger when you consider she used the same emoji choice in her Instagram caption as well, as BuzzFeed reported. Along with a teddy bear emoji at the end, Kardashian captioned the series of baby shower photos:

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.

What's more, as People reported, the teddy bear emoji could be hinting at the name Bear as well as Cub, as some fans have suggested that it would be a sweet nod to Kanye West's hometown baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, or football team, the Chicago Bears. And TBH, considering their youngest daughter is named after Chicago, it wouldn't be too shocking if they chose a name after the rapper's beloved hometown again.

Of course, Kardashian has yet to confirm or reveal her new baby's name, but some fans seem pretty convinced the teddy bear emoji is a big clue...

Whether Kimye's new baby's name is Bear West, Ari West, Teddy West, Theodore West, Cub West, or something entirely different and unrelated to the bear emoji, KUWTK fans know his name will be unique and meaningful, just like his older siblings; 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago.

But hopefully they don't keep us waiting too much longer...