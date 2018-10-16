It's been a busy year for the royal family! Prince Louis was born in April, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in May, Princess Eugenie got married last week, and then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced yesterday they have a baby on the way. And although Pippa Middleton may not technically be a member of the royal family, people definitely keep an eye out for news about her, given that she's Kate Middleton's sister. So fans will be thrilled to know that Pippa and her husband James Matthew are officially parents now! But, did Pippa Middleton have a boy or a girl?

If you know that Middleton is big on fitness, then you know Middleton announcing her pregnancy in her fitness column Exercising During Pregnancy was pretty much on brand. Back in June, the column dropped, with Middleton confirming she had passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy.

Considering Middleton's baby is the first cousin of Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, fans were excited to know more about the new baby. Middleton and husband Matthews, however, kept fairly quiet throughout her pregnancy.

They never announced a formal due date, which meant fans did some guess work to determine Middleton was likely due in October. It seems fans were definitely right about that! But, the couple also never confirmed the baby's sex — until today. According to Hello! Magazine, a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

