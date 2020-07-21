In an effort to keep everyone's mandatory face masks on while walking around the park, Disney World has implemented a new rule about eating and drinking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, you'll have to keep your mask on at all times unless you are "actively eating and drinking while stationary and physically distanced."

Ahead of Walt Disney World's reopening earlier this month, the theme park had announced that several new safety measures would need to be followed by all guests, including temperature checks before entering the park as well as mandatory face coverings for all staff and park visitors over 2 years old. And as of this week, Disney has updated its website to note that masks must be worn while guests are walking around the park.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members," Disney's mask policy reads on its website. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

On Monday, The Disney Food Blog shared a photo of a sign spotted inside the park that delivered the same message: "Face coverings are to worn at all times except when actively eating and drinking while stationary and physically distanced."

Disney Park's global public relations manager Charles Stovall told CNN that the updated policy on masks was "a clarification of our policy."

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While safety is key — the Florida Department of Health reported 10,347 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the updated rule requiring guests to eat and drink while stationary could be especially difficult at Epcot Center. Guests often visit Epcot Center specifically to walk around and sample food from the Food and Wine kiosks.

Disney World is currently running at a reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing measures can be maintained, which means finding a seat to eat some food will be a little easier now than it might normally be.

