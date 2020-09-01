Disney World Is Letting Adults Wear Halloween Costumes To Its Parks For The 1st Time Ever

Here's some great news for you if you've been wanting to finally break out that Cruela De Vil costume: Adult Halloween costumes will be allowed at Disney World during regular hours for the first time ever this year, so start planning your disguise now.

In the past, Disney Parks have only allowed adult guests to wear costumes during special ticketed events like Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, which was unfortunately canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While that was bad news, of course, a recent announcement on the Disney Parks blog offered a little silver lining. From Sept. 15 through to Oct. 31, guests of all ages will be allowed to wear Halloween costumes during regular park hours, including adults for the first time ever. (One caveat: Only guests under the age of 14 years old will be allowed to wear costume masks, but still.) There are plenty of ways for adults to get creative with their costumes at Disney World. And let's face it, everyone over the age of two years old has to wear a face mask while visiting Disney Parks to avoid spreading the coronavirus anyway, so people can definitely find a way to incorporate those into some amazing costumes.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to this new decision on Disney's part to allow costumes, adult guests could still get creative by wearing transparent wings, tutus, hats, capes, wigs, and even carrying props as long as they are not too heavy or could be used as a weapon, as per Travel & Leisure. Better than nothing, but not quite the same as wearing a full Halloween costume. Especially when the Disney characters themselves are walking around in costume during the Halloween-themed cavalcade and unintentionally kind of rubbing your nose in it.

If you are an adult who wants to get into the spirit of Halloween without committing to an entire costume, don't worry. There will be plenty of Halloween-themed merchandise for sale in shops around Disney World including some new villain-inspired stuff for the holidays. Not to mention all of the fall-themed decor like pumpkin wreaths that will be decorating the park.

Disney World is a special place all year round, but perhaps especially at Halloween. And this year, after everything families have gone through during the pandemic, being allowed to go to the park (safely) for the day in full costume is a pretty amazing treat indeed. Maleficent costume, here I come.