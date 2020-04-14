Just because Walt Disney World and Disneyland are currently closed that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of theme parks' extra delicious foods. In fact, Disney revealed its famous grilled cheese recipe from Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios and you should know it is made with a total of three cheeses, which will make it triple delicious.

On April 11, Disney shared its grilled cheese recipe made popular at Woody's Lunch Box at Disney's Hollywood Studios. According to Alex Dunlap, Disney's Food and Beverage Communications coordinator, the company decided to share the recipe on Saturday, the day before National Grilled Cheese Day, in an effort to help families recreate some "magic moments" at home. "While we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen)," Dunlap wrote in a recent blog post.

Now if you're thinking this is going to be just your run-of-the-mill grilled cheese and therefore nothing special, think again. Before you even get to the assembly of this fine sandwich, you first need to make two spreads: one with a cream cheese base and the other a garlic spread. This grilled cheese means business.

The recipe calls for so many wonderful, rich dairy products to deliver all of your comfort food needs — cream cheese, heavy cream, Double Gloucester or cheddar cheese for the cream cheese spread, provolone cheese slices and even more cheddar cheese slices to layer nice and thick on some artisan bread. The garlic spread also requires mayonnaise, so make sure you have that on hand. When you're ready to assemble the whole thing, brush the outsides of the bread with that garlic spread and grill away. Disney is hoping to see some good "cheese-pull" photos of this grilled cheese recipe from fans who use the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments. You can access the full recipe here.

Woody's Lunch Box grilled cheese is not the first secret Disney park recipe to be shared in recent weeks. Fans of those yummy Disney churros can now make them at home and even better, make them bite-sized so you can just keep eating and eating. And what's better on a warm day than a dose of Disney's Pineapple Dole Whip (basically vanilla ice cream with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple), which you can now make at home as well.

All you need for a great Disney day at home are these recipes, and maybe get everyone in the family to dress up as their favorite character and host a Disney parade through the backyard. You have to work up an appetite for that grilled cheese somehow.