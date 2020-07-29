Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble... Disney just came out with their Halloween 2020 collection, including a tie-dye Hocus Pocus mug that looks like a cauldron and comes with its own little spoon. Whether you're one of the many fans who knows every Sanderson sister quote by heart or just the type of person who wears socks with pumpkins on them in the middle of the summer, you'll want to make this your go-to mug all year round (or maybe you'll just want to put it on a shelf and gaze at it with admiration).

A nod to the 1993 Disney classic starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, the ceramic mug gives off a '70s vibe with its iridescent tie-dye swirls and groovy gold lettering on both sides which reads “It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus" (which seems like an appropriate message for the times). It's dishwasher and microwave-safe, which means you won’t have to perform any spells to keep it clean, and it's available right now if you just can't wait to usher in the fall festivities. You can even use it for an icy drink and pretend that sweater weather has arrived. Or make it your regular coffee mug so you can recite Winifred Sanderson's famous line every day: "Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!"

I don't subscribe to the belief that you can ever truly have too many mugs, but if you're all stocked up in that department, the Disney Halloween collection includes tons of other cute items that you'll want for a tricked-out Halloween. There are classic costumes of course, including a Frozen 2 Elsa Dress (because your little one thinks the original Frozen outfit is so passé *sigh*) or a Grumpy costume, which is a true 2020 mood. You could opt for a Poisoned Apple Votive Candle Holder, or even a sparkly Mickey Mouse Wreath that can be left up until the holidays for a true decorating win. Take a look below for some other faves from the Disney Halloween collection, because it's never too early to don a costume and break-out the treats.

You can use this Mickey Mouse candy dish when you're handing out goodies to trick-or-treaters on Halloween (or you can use it when you're handing out goodies to yourself on any day of the year).

Wouldn't this pillow look perfect... pretty much anywhere? Kidnap Mr. Sandy Claws...

Pretty much anyone with an infant should dress them up as Baby Yoda, because what a wasted opportunity if not. Luckily, no matter how old your kids are or what type of Halloween merch you need, you'll probably find it in Disney's new collection.