If you're looking to make your table a little more whimsical, why not add some of your favorite characters to the settings? Disney's new Ink and Paint tableware line is one of those simple sets that could easily add a little classic fun to any tablescape.

The line features everything from dinner plates to cloth napkins with classic Disney characters like Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella. If you had every VHS of Disney growing up, and waited patiently on Sunday nights to watch whatever movie that would play on ABC, then this is the set for you. It brings a little bit of the joy of that experience to your dining, and who doesn't want that? The prices aren't too bad, either. A set of four salad plates with characters from the 1930s and 1940s will run you about $40, which is pretty standard for any sort of upper-entry level tableware.

The thing with Disney dishes, though, is that they almost always become collector's items. They might not fetch those Beanie Baby dollars, but people do like to have and display them. Personally, I would just use them as birthday or holiday or Passover plates — something you pull out and use every once in a while for special occasions. (Mostly because some are inconveniently hand-wash only, and I love my dishwasher like whoa.)

If you're looking for everyday dishes, Disney's new ink and paint tableware bowls for $35 are dishwasher and microwave-safe, so that might be a really good option for you. Especially if you have picky eaters who might be roused to eat something on a Disney plate they might not otherwise.

The item I have my eyes on is the big serving bowl. It's $40, and four and a half inches deep by 11 inches wide, which means it is just the right size for my dinner salads. They also have an absolutely adorable ink and paint apron for $22, which is almost too pretty to wear. Who wants to get it all messy? I don't think I could, but I still want it. You know you do, too.