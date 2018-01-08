Does Becca From 'The Bachelor' Have Snapchat? She Knows How To Keep Her Followers Entertained

Chances are you already have a few favorite Bachelor contestants for Season 22. So if you were intrigued by Becca Kufrin and the mock proposal she talked Arie Luyendyk Jr. into during the season premiere, then you’re probably curious about who she is outside of the reality dating show. And since you’ve likely started following her on Instagram and Twitter, now you’re more than likely wondering, does Becca from The Bachelor have Snapchat?

In reality, it doesn't seem like she takes social media too seriously, and I mean that in the best way possible. Where some Bachelor contestants already use Instagram for things like posting professional photos or promoting products, Becca’s Instagram is (at least for right now) exactly like the average person’s profile. She posts photos of herself with friends and tons with her pets, who are basically extensions of herself and it’s adorable. She also adds funny captions, sometimes making fun of herself, and that’s what most of her tweets are made up of so far.

But since she only joined Twitter in December 2017 and there doesn’t seem to be a Snapchat account for The Bachelor contestant, I’d say that for the time being, her time has been best spent cultivating her social media presence on both Instagram and Twitter instead. She also doesn't have any Instagram posts with the more common Snapchat filters, so chances are, the 27-year-old publicist never really got into that particular social media app.

Even if she doesn’t end up with Arie, there’s still the possibility that Becca gains some notoriety and ends up on Bachelor in Paradise. If that happens, then there’s still time for Becca to get as into Snapchat as some other reality TV stars, if only for her growing fanbase. On the other hand, if Arie does propose to Becca at the end of the season and she accepts, then she may be too busy living happily ever after to download a new app. (Just kidding, no one is ever too busy for to do that.)

However, since Instagram now as the feature to add photos or videos to your "story," Snapchat isn't as much of a necessity for some people. As it stands, Becca is already active on social media and has posted plenty about The Bachelor Season 22, even going so far as to make fun of her Bachelor bio photo, writing: "I wanted a new LinkedIn headshot so ABC helped me out. I think I nailed that deer in headlights look." On Twitter, she retweeted an Us Weekly article about the most awkward introductions from The Bachelor season premiere with the simply words of: "Same, @usweekly," so no one can ever accuse Becca of not having a great sense of humor, especially when it comes to The Bachelor franchise.

As much as I might love watching these people fall in love season after season, I can appreciate that sometimes, there are awkward or cringe-worthy Bachelor moments that deserve attention and laughter. In fact, sometimes I prefer that over the more serious or competitive parts of the show. Apparently, Becca also enjoys those aspects and has no problem laughing at herself via social media.

Even though it looks like Becca doesn't have an active Snapchat account, fans can still enjoy her on social media since she seems to be fairly active at the moment. And if nothing else, we can all follow the woman who Arie would legitimately be lucky to propose to at the end of all of this.

