With the Super Bowl just days away, football fever is reaching a pitch so high even Tom Brady couldn't block it. (Sorry, I am not sorry.) This year, the world is watching intently as the L.A. Rams take on the New England Patriots, and some of the new star players are taking the spotlight. And while you might know practically everything about the personal lives of the more popular players, you probably aren't all that familiar with these lesser-known team members and their stories. For example: Does Jared Goff have any kids? You might be surprised.

Or... you might not be surprised. At just 24 years old, Goff has been rather outspoken about the fact that he's not married, according to ESPN. Of course the rumor mills are always pumping out new theories about whether Goff is seeing someone or not, but the quarterback himself has never publicly disclosed his relationship status. By the same token, he's never said outright that he does or does not have children. So it's technically possible that he does have a kid, because you really can't rule anything out. Still, it sure seems like the answer is a hard no.

During an interview with ESPN back in 2018, Goff talked about being single (at the time), as well as what he imagined his life will look like in L.A. in the future.

"I love it here. I want to win championships, leave a legacy, and, ultimately, be a great teammate, quarterback, player, and friend," Goff said. "A long-term goal is being in the Hall of Fame, but winning a Super Bowl is No. 1, and I don't want to wait to win it. That's really the only thing I think about." The interviewer then asked him if he could ever see himself raising a family there one day. "I need a girlfriend first," he responded, implying that he was single at the time of the interview, which was August of last year.

As anyone could probably guess, he reportedly didn't "need a girlfriend" for long. In fact, Sportsgossip.com recently reported that he's begun quietly dating model Christen Harper. "Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends," a source shared with the site. "She was at the game last weekend but sat with the Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home."

Of course, this doesn't mean that he is definitely dating her, and absolutely doesn't confirm whether or not the pair has kids or anything, but it does shed a little light on where he's at in life.

Though he's maybe not a dad quite yet, he undoubtedly has amazing dad-esque tastes in music. (Ok, maybe not dad tunes, but like, absolutely amazing regardless.) ESPN asked him who the "coolest celebrity" he's met so far is, and he replied: "Probably Taylor Swift. I got hooked up backstage at her Rose Bowl concert. I was with my sister, mom and grandma. I'm a big fan." The network then asked if it was true what his sister said: that he's a big fan of pop music. "She's not wrong. Every once in a while, you gotta put on some Katy Perry or Taylor Swift," he replied.

Whether he's dating or not (it's likely) and whether he has a secret child or not (it's not likely) what we know for sure is that Goff is pretty much the perfect dude, and one day, he'll definitely make an amazing dad. For now, we'll just let him do his thing on Sunday.