So far this season on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, there have been couples fans are already rooting for a lot more than some of the couples on recent seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. Like Jenny and Sumit, for example, who were already together for years before the TLC asked them to be part of the newest 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series. But after watching their typical struggles, you might be wondering if Jenny still lives in India on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She packed up her entire life to move away from the United States and left her family and even her dog behind to begin her new life in with Sumit in India. It was all in the name of love and since they were already together before the show came along, it would make sense that Jenny is still living in India.

Although the premise of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is that the couples are fairly new after having met by chance or online and that instead of one of them moving to the US, the American half of each couple will move to another foreign country. In Jenny and Sumit’s case, however, they were together for quite a while before the show came into the picture. There was a collage posted on Jenny’s Instagram that mentioned her seventh anniversary with Sumit and even though it appears to have been deleted, if they have been together for seven years, it would surprising if Jenny *didn’t* still live in India with him.

Most of the cast has remained silent about what happens this season and some of their Instagram accounts are even private to avoid giving away too many spoilers. Jenny’s, however, has several recent photos that were taken in India. Under a photo from May, one fan asked if Jenny and Sumit live in New Delhi, to which Jenny replied that they are in a city two hours from there and that they "love it here," so it definitely sounds like Jenny is happy at home in India.

Under a photo of Sumit, one fan commented that Jenny is lucky to have him and she commented back, "Thank u and trust me I know how lucky I am." But while they do seem to be more in love than ever and have a bright future ahead of them in India, Jenny and Sumit didn't have such a solid start.

In the series premiere, Jenny and Sumit explained that at the beginning of their relationship, Sumit actually catfished her. He lied about who he was and it could have been the end of things right there. But she forgave him and they continued with their relationship despite the rocky start. They have likely been through a lot to get to where they are now and you have to applaud them for that. It’s no wonder why so many fans are rooting for them.

In the preview for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny officially leaves her life in the US behind to move to India. "This is truly a dream come true," she says in the preview. "After all this time, I feel like I need to pinch myself. I’m finally gonna be with my Sumit."

Earlier on in their relationship, she traveled to India for their first meeting, but was met with a cold welcome from Sumit’s family. Since then, they have managed to stay together and continue to work on their relationship. Now, it seems, Jenny and Sumit are living their happily ever after in India together.