On Big Brother, you need to have a stellar social game as well as physical game, but where social games are concerned, you can never really do too much. Kaitlyn Herman seems to get that since she’s gotten close to a number of houseguests already, which has led some fans to wonder, does Kaitlyn on Big Brother have a boyfriend outside of the show?

As much as each houseguest claims that he or she doesn't want to go into the Big Brother house with a showmance in mind, sometimes they tend to enter into them anyway. Kaitlyn was one of the many who told Ross Mathews in her pre-show interview that she wasn't looking for a showmance, but in her case, it was for good reason. She revealed to him that in entering the Big Brother house, she’d be leaving behind her boyfriend of five years. Although she didn't give much more detail, as the current Head of Household, viewers can also see a framed photo of the two of them on her nightstand right now, so it’s the real deal.

Unfortunately, because of Kaitlyn’s close relationships with a few different houseguests, most of them the opposite sex, fans have had some questions about her relationship status and whether or not she’s still involved with her boyfriend.

So far this season on both the live feeds and on the edited episodes on TV, Kaitlyn hasn't cheated on her boyfriend, but in some fans’ eyes, she’s come pretty close. From cuddling and flirting with fellow houseguests Tyler Crispen and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat, to crying over Fessy getting close with another female houseguest, Kaitlyn’s behavior has been a bit suspect. So much so that Kaitlyn’s boyfriend’s sister took to Twitter to address Kaitlyn’s actions on Big Brother as of late.

In her tweet, she wrote, "I’m Aire Atlantica’s sister and Kaitlyn’s former friend. Stop tweeting at him. We are all aware of her psycho and out of character antics. Trust me, he can and WILL do much better than her and doesn’t need anyone’s pity. If you want to support him, follow and share his music." This makes it sound as though Atlantica, Kaitlyn’s boyfriend, has intentions to break things off. But since he himself hasn't made any such announcement, Kaitlyn is still technically involved with her boyfriend at this time.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, Atlantica did put out a statement via Twitter to warn Big Brother fans of not trusting unreliable sources in the media and social media and to talk about the show himself. Still, he hasn't said anything about breaking things off with Kaitlyn, but because of her actions on the show and on the Big Brother live feeds, there may be trouble in paradise.

There’s nothing wrong with being social in the Big Brother house and to survive week to week, you actually have to be. But live feed watchers have seen Kaitlyn get pretty close to Tyler and Fessy at different points. In one instance on the feeds, she and Fessy were talking about amusement park rides which according to some viewers were simply euphemisms for sex. Another time, according to a live feed watcher on Reddit, Kaitlyn used her fingers to write secret messages on Tyler’s arms. Neither instance is the definition of out right cheating, but some viewers believe that Kaitlyn's actions on the show are those of a single person, not someone who is in a long-term relationship.

Could Kaitlyn's relationship outside the house be on the rocks? All I know is that within the Big Brother house the drama is definitely heating up.