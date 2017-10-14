Dolly Parton Thinks She's The Perfect Babysitter, & Honestly, I'm Not Arguing
If you don't love Dolly Parton, I just don't know how to help you. Beyond her singing talent, her acting chops (I mean, did you even see Steel Magnolias?), and her whip smart sense of humor, she's simply a good egg. With that indefinable extra something that is just so Dolly. When Dolly Parton said she's the perfect babysitter during an interview with The Huffington Post recently, I'm sure everyone reading it was thinking the same thing. Does she babysit grown ups too? Because sign me up.
Dolly Parton grew up in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee. She was raised in a family of 12 children, with little in the way of monetary wealth. And in a recently released children's album called I Believe In You, the prolific songwriter is sharing her story to inspire children to believe in their own power, regardless of their humble beginnings (if that happens to be the case). After 50 years of massive success, with songs like "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "9 to 5," why did Parton decide to come out with a children's album? Because, as the 71-year-old singer told People, people see her as rather a larger than life, yet sympathetic character.
Talking with country legend @DollyParton about her new children's album, Imagination Library, and Whitney Houston.https://t.co/WjC7UySIUZ pic.twitter.com/xkxzEJAVlz— AXS (@axs) October 13, 2017
Not that Parton needs a whole lot of help getting the attention of kids, of course. While she has never had children herself, she believes that is exactly the reason she has such a strong rapport with kids, as she told The Huffington Post:
Looking for some new kids' music? Listen to @DollyParton's new children's album: https://t.co/OHUM6eWsRm #ibelieveinyou pic.twitter.com/Ny8LyrPUrv— CBC Music (@CBCMusic) October 7, 2017
The country singer also makes sure to have loads of cool places for her myriad of nieces and nephews to stay when they come visit, and now I'm a little depressed that I'm not one of them. As she told Huffington Post in that same interview:
All of the proceeds from I Believe In You will go to Parton's truly amazing non-profit organization, Imagine Library, which has donated 100 million books to children around the world and plans to donate millions more. Parton started Imagination Library in 1995 for a very special reason, as she told ABC News:
If you didn't love Dolly Parton before, obviously you love her now.
