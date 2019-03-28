It's actually been a bit of a minute since Counting On fans got to enjoy a good old-fashioned Duggar wedding, which seems impossible when you consider the fact that there are 19 children in the family. Fortunately, the ever-expanding brood's TLC series likes to give fans an extra opportunity to enjoy the weddings after the first initial Instagram pictures are released — so it's like every wedding happens twice! And recently, Counting On documented the wedding of Abbie Burnett and John David Duggar, and viewers obviously got to see the new bride's stunning gown. So in honor of their nuptials, here's a look back at other Duggar wedding dresses over the years.

You might not agree with everything the Duggar women have to say about life in general, but you have to give them credit where their wedding dresses are concerned. They've got some pretty solid style. Because the family is rather famously quite religious, I wouldn't go expecting a whole lot of décolletage or a thigh-high split in their wedding dresses or anything. They definitely favor a more modest look. But modest doesn't have to mean stale or boring, of course.

Quite the contrary. In fact, each of the Duggar women's wedding dresses had a very specific flavor of its own, just as each woman has her own sense of style.

Michelle Duggar duggarfam on Instagram The wedding dress that started it all, as it were. Michelle married Jim Bob Duggar in 1984, just after she graduated from high school, according to the family's blog. She wore her mother's dress, according to Refinery 29, and has been passing a little piece of that dress on to each of the girls to follow. And please note her lace bodice and full skirt, because you're going to be seeing something of a trend in the dresses of the next generation of Duggar women.

Jill Dillard jillmdillard on Instagram Jill Duggar was the first of the Duggar daughters to get married; she and husband Derick Dillard were married in June, 2014, according to People. She wore a classic A-line dress with cap sleeves that suited her perfectly. As she explained on Counting On at the time, according to In Touch Weekly: "You don’t really know until you try a dress on. You can see something hanging up and be like, ‘Oh, I like it!’ But then [you can] put it on and be like, ‘Ugh.’" Clearly, this dress worked.

Jessa Seewald jessaseewald on Instagram Just a few months later, according to Entertainment Tonight, Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald in November 2014 in a stunning pale pink wedding dress with an elaborately beaded bodice. It was a ballgown style as well and very different from Jill's, which Jessa explained to Brides was precisely the point: I don't want to have the exact same dress as Jill. Our weddings are pretty close together, so I thought it might be fun to have something just a little bit different.

Jinger Vuolo jingervuolo on Instagram Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, according to Us Weekly, in a dress with a long train and three-quarter sleeves that was very on trend. After all, didn't everyone wear sleeves after watching Kate Middleton marry Prince William in 2011?

Joy-Anna Forsyth duggarfam on Instagram Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were married in May 2017, according to People, again just six months after Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot. And she clearly knew a good thing when she saw it because her dress was also lace, and also with those sweet little sleeves. Because I guess when it works, it works.

Kendra Caldwell duggarfam on Instagram When Kendra Caldwell married Joseph Duggar in October 2017, according to ABC News, she went sort of beautifully rogue. Her dress was an airy, fluffy concoction with a beaded bodice and a layered skirt that totally suited her bubbly personality, as The Duggar Family blog detailed. Her mile wide smile proved she was totally loving it.

Lauren Swanson duggarfam on Instagram Lauren Swanson's dress totally suited her personality as well when she married Josiah Duggar in June 2018, according to People. A little understated but classic. She wore a fitted mermaid-style dress with cap sleeves and a straight neckline without much ornamentation at all. Her veil was simple, her gown refined. And her smile just as genuine