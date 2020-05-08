If you're anything like me, you might be tired of coming up with new recipes for baking... but not tired of eating baked goods (that will never happen). Fortunately, there's an amazing solution for just such a problem: Dunkin' Donuts now has DIY kits to make personalized donuts at home. This will absolutely satisfy your sweet tooth and your need to get creative without a million dirty dishes and flour all over your kitchen.

Dunkin' Donuts is offering donuts in boxes of either four (at a cost of $6) or nine (for $10 this is obviously the better deal, go big or go home) at select locations throughout the country. These boxes of donuts include three different kinds of sprinkles and a variety of frosting so hungry donut lovers can customize their snacking experience. If you were feeling particularly adventurous, you could even make a donut with all of the toppings and just see what happened.

The idea for the donut kits actually came from a Dunkin' Donuts employee in Concord, California, named Norma Valkenaar, according to a statement from the chain. It seems Valkenaar wanted to bring donuts to her nephews but also wanted to give them the option to decorate them on their own, so she asked her boss if she could bring plain donut rings with some sprinkles and frosting... and this is how genius is born, folks.

As franchise owner Matt Cobo explained in the same statement, "The reality of this experience has set in, and we know it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Like most parents, we were looking for ways to entertain our kids and bring a little levity to this situation.”

Cobo and his employees at his Walnut Creek and Concord stores in California took Norma Valkenaar's idea and ran with it. They packaged up the DIY kits and dropped them on the doorsteps of friends and neighbors with a text message, "You've been Dunk'd!"

Since the idea first came about, other Dunkin' Donut franchises across the country decided to offer DIY kits as well. Cross your fingers and check with your local store to see if they've joined the cause.

Dunkin' Donuts is also offering DIY Baskin-Robbins sundae kits which include two quarts of ice cream, one wet topping like hot fudge or caramel, two dry ingredients like cookie dough crumbs or sprinkles, a can of whipped cream and cherries for the top.

I don't know about you, but these two kits sound like what I'm having for dinner. Why not?