You know you're a cool dad when you're customizing your look to match with your kid. Especially during quarantine when changing looks is not all that simple. So everyone give a nice long slow clap for Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya's matching pink hair. Not only do they both pull off the look individually, as a coordinated style, it is seriously impressive.

The former NBA star shared a quick video with his 12-year-old daughter Zaya on TikTok last week. While the two are just casually having a discussion about the difference between slapping and "high-fiving" someone's face, fans couldn't help notice their hair. Zaya's hair is bright pink, matching perfectly with Wade's own pink hair. The father of four, including 18-year-old son Zaire, 6-year-old son Xavier, and 1-year-old daughter Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union, had previously bleached his hair before going for a pink look.

Naturally Wade's fans loved the matching looks. Perhaps not simply because it looked good but also because of the consistent, unwavering support Wade has thrown behind his 12-year-old daughter as she came out as transgender earlier this year. As one follower wrote when they shared a photo of the two on Twitter, "Hopefully others see the power of real parenting & teaching your children how to love themselves despite existing in a world that only wants imitations." Another TikTok user wrote, "Okay but why have we not discussed this father daughter flex?"

Both Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been very vocal in their support of Zaya's transition, particularly when it comes to defending her against transphobic internet trolls. And as Union explained in a recent interview with People, there has actually been a lot of love mixed in with the negativity, "With all of the love comes the hate too. It's watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We're just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it's nuts. For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family ... I'm not standing on my own." As Wade's Twitter description reads, "I'm a Father first and everything else after that."

And what better proof is there than dying your hair pink to match your daughter?