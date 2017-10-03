Eat These 5 Halloween Candies To Increase Your Milk Supply (You're Welcome)

When I was still breastfeeding my daughter, I felt like I was constantly hungry for all of the things. Late-night feedings, early mornings, and surging hormones often meant I had odd cravings. My favorite? A homemade peanut butter and jelly oat bar paired with a tall glass of orange juice. The bonus, of course, was that the oats in the bars were said to help with milk production. So I ate five. Anyway, I say 'tis the season for putting together a Halloween candy bucket to increase milk supply. Because the truth is, I love a reason to indulge in something sweet and claim it's in the name of good health.

But before we get started, I do have to point that, all in all, you'll want to focus on healthy foods to keep the milk flowing. (Yada, yada, yada, I know.)

“Nutrition is one of the best ways to increase milk supply," Margaret Buxton, a certified nurse midwife and the clinical director of the Nashville baby+co. birth center, tells Romper in an email interview. Buxton says in addition to fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, staying hydrated with water is key to adequate breast milk production. "Make it a habit to drink a large glass of water every time you breastfeed," she says.

I know, fruits and vegetables? Yawn. But seriously, eat a salad and guzzle some water, because in a world where breast milk production is at stake, I'm all about balance. Now, on to the candy.

Whoppers Brent Hofacker/Fotolia "When grains are germinated, they release malting enzymes, which converts barley into a sweet, syrupy malt," according to Today's Parent. The malt also contains lactogenic beta-glucan, a type of fiber that is supposed to increase prolactin, which means you will get a boost in breast milk production. So, why not reach for a box of Whoppers, the original malted milk ball, while trying to keep your head upright during nighttime feedings?

Reese's Pieces Photo Courtesy of Brown Eyed Baker Oats are kind of king when it comes to suggested foods that help boost milk production. Like barley malt, oats contain beta-glucan which helps to amp up milk supply. So I say you snag a bag of Reese's Pieces from your Halloween candy stash and whip up these Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oat Bars from Brown Eyed Baker. Because who said making milk for your little one had to be boring?

Candy Corn Pixabay Rumor has it sesame seeds are said to aid in increasing milk supply. My logic is that candy corn contains sesame oil, ergo candy corn ought to help with the production too, right? (Nod your head — we're in this together.)

Almond Joy Giphy One of breastfeeding mamas' favorite foods to boost milk production is almonds. Not only are they a natural galactagogue according to Kelly Mom, but they are packed with nutrients like vitamins E and B. So grab an Almond Joy and feel the milk vibes flow. It shouldn't be hard anyway because if your kid is anything like my elementary school self, then those babies are the first they are looking to pawn off in a candy swap.