Step aside Walter Cronkite, Elmo and a few of his muppet pals are dipping their toes in the world of reporting. In fact, they've hosted a delightful news program to help little kids manage their "big feelings" during this of uncertainty. Starting today, parents and kids can watch Sesame Street: Elmo's World News special on YouTube and see Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and more "special reporter friends" share helpful resources and "fun news" from around the world.

The new 22-minute long special was "recorded in Elmo's bedroom," something a lot of little ones will immediately connect to during quarantine. Throughout the news program, Elmo checks in with kids all around the world who are "learning and playing while they're staying safe."

Of course, Elmo has a little help from some of his other furry pals. For instance, Cookie Monster steps in as a special reporter, who shares his "Things That Make Me Happy" box. And then there's Grover, who shows up as a weather reporter and uses his imagination to bring all of that outside world indoors where it's safer for kids these days.

Elmo's World News was created by Sesame Street nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop and LEGO. It's available all over the world in 13 languages and will air on local YouTube channels internationally like Ahlan Simsim in the Middle East, Sisimpur in Bangladesh.

Elmo's World News is just one of the many programs Sesame Street has put out to help children and their parents get through the coronavirus pandemic that has seen families practicing physical distancing since March. Sesame Street partnered with CNN to host two special Town Hall events for families during the pandemic, including one in June called The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents.

Sesame Street also has its "Caring For Each Other" resource website, featuring fun games, printable activities, and information on how to talk to your kids about their big feelings during this difficult time.

As for Elmo's World News special, reporter Abby Cadabby offered a little help for kids who might be struggling right now. The happy little muppet enjoyed a special Zoom dance party with kids where they jumped up and down and have a little "fun making up dances for all the different emotions."

You can catch Elmo's World News special on YouTube.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.