Etsy's "Fearless Women Capsule Collection" Celebrates International Women's Day In The Best Way
If buying from small, women-owned businesses and supporting female entrepreneurs is important to you, then Etsy is probably already one of your favorite places to shop. Now, in honor of International Women's Day, Etsy is launching the Fearless Women Capsule Collection: a "curated collection of items that celebrate popular female heroes" such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, and many others... so maybe just sign your paycheck over to Etsy this month, because you're going to want it all.
Recent search and purchase trends on Etsy are proof that these feminist icons are becoming increasingly important to shoppers, according to a press release. Searches on Etsy for “RBG” have increased over 350 percent in the last 12 months (when compared to the same time period the year before), while searches on Etsy for "suffragette" have gone up over 27 percent in the same time span. Amelia Earhart is especially popular these days: There have been over 15,000 searches on Etsy for Amelia Earhart in the past year alone!
"Etsy is — and has always been — an incubator for female entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses," Etsy’s Senior VP of People, Strategy & Services, Raina Moskowitz, wrote in a blog post, noting that 87 percent of sellers on Etsy identify as women. And that's not all: As of December 31, 2018, women comprised 56 percent of Etsy's overall employee base, 50 percent of Etsy's Board of Directors and the majority of the executive team, 52 percent of all leaders (director level and above), and 33 percent of engineers.
So when you shop the Fearless Women collection on Etsy, you're not only supporting the women who created your purchase, you're supporting the many, many women making things happen behind the scenes. And you're getting amazing, pro-feminism wares like these!
1Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dissent Collar Bibs
Dissent Collar Bibs
$28
dirtsastudio
Modeled after two of The Notorious RBG's most famous collars (her favorite white collar and her "famous bejeweled dissent collar," these soft cotton bibs are screen-printed by hand using environmentally friendly water-based inks and packaged with RBG's face poking out. Can be bought individually for $16.
2Rosa Parks Peg Doll
Rosa Parks Peg Doll
$14
RainbowPegDolls
This little Rosa Parks doll isn't just super cute, she was decorated with non-toxic acrylic paint and varnish and comes in a pretty bag for gift giving. The same seller also offers a range of other feminist peg doll characters including Sally Ride, Malala Yousafzai, Marie Curie, and more. Some people even use these as cake toppers!
3Ada Lovelace Beer Glass
Ada Lovelace Beer Glass
$23
CognitiveSurplus
Daughter of the poet Lord Byron but "expelled from his household for her failure to be a boy," Ada, Countess of Lovelace, went on to author the first computer algorithm. (Her mother made sure she was extensively tutored in math and science in an attempt to squash any potentially inherited poetic tendencies.) In short, she should definitely be on your pint glass.
4Jane Austen Cookie Cutter
5Marie Curie Magnets
Marie Curie Magnets (set of 3)
$18
dearollie
What's amazing is that these magnets are made pretty much like Shrinky-Dinks: "Original illustration is transferred to shrink plastic, cut out by hand, then baked." Plus, they're so powerful they can hold up to 13 pieces of paper at a time, according to the seller.
6Shirley Chisholm Lapel Pin
7Maya Angelou Greeting Card
Maya Angelou Portrait Greeting Card
$5
GrayDayStudio
Blank on the inside, this card is perfect for any occasion... but you certainly don't need a reason to send this (or just prop it up on your own desk). Each card is signed by the artist who painted the original portrait and quote. (Other cards available from the same seller include Michelle Obama, Nina Simone, Eleanor Roosevelt, and others.)
8Jane Goodall Poster
Women In Science: Jane Goodall Poster
$20
Rachelignotofsky
One of several options in this "Women in Science" poster series, this gorgeously illustrated tribute to world renowned primatologist Jane Goodall is ideal for animal lovers. (One commenter planned to hang it in her daughter's nursery; another in her science classroom!)