It's always sort of surprising when you realize that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are actually really private people. Just because they live their lives out on television and post tons of selfies doesn't mean they share all of their private thoughts with their fans. Especially in a time of reported crisis, which is why it's not very shocking that you could use one hand to count everything Khloé Kardashian's sisters have said about Tristan Thompson.

Privacy has sort of been the name of the game when it comes to Khloé's relationships. Even back when she first started dating the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, it took a bunch of tabloid headlines before Kim found out who she was dating, so now that there's alleged trouble in paradise, it makes sense that everyone is zipped up.

It's hard to know what's really going on with Khloé these days. Last month, she gave birth to her first daughter, True, only days after two videos made their way around the internet reportedly showing Tristan cheating on Khloé. The Daily Mail had a video reportedly showing Tristan with a woman just days before Khloé's due date, and TMZ released a video of the athlete from as far back as October. Kardashian and Thompson did not immediately return Romper's request for comment.

When she first started dating Tristan, Khloé's family seemed to be supportive of the relationship and he quickly became part of the family. But it's a family rule to not talk too much about each others' love lives.

Kim told Ellen DeGeneres last month that she made a rule with her brother, Rob, and is sticking to it when it comes to Khloé. The reality star explained, "If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to, like, keep it cute, keep it classy … Because one day True is going to see this and you know, it’s just so messed up."

She added that it was a "sad situation" all around for her sister, which is about all the information fans are getting about what's going on. Kim said they welcomed Tristan as a family member. She added, according to BuzzFeed:

When she's gone through really tough things in the past she's always kept that from us and kinda dealt with it until it became public. You know, stuff with Lamar [Odom, her ex-husband], things I guess were happening for a year and we didn't know about it and we always think we're so close but she does such a good job at keeping that so private.

So far, though, Kim is the only person to have commented on the situation. Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney have kept their opinions of the situation to themselves. And now that I've thought about it and done some digging on the internet, it looks like the Kardashian sisters have never made a comment about Tristan. Aside from being happy for Khloé during the most recent season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters have basically acted like he doesn't exist.

That doesn't necessarily mean that they don't like or get along with him. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are just really careful with how much they put out there in the world.

Even Kim, who had an entire Keeping Up With The Kardashians season dedicated to planning her second wedding, barely mentions her current husband, Kanye West. Kourtney and Scott dated on-screen for the longest time, but now that they're officially split up and living different lives, she and her sisters almost never talk about her new beau. So their lack of public opinions about Tristan isn't out of character.

Whatever is going on with Khloé and Tristan at the moment, don't plan on hearing about it anytime soon. At least not from her sisters. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters don't mess around when it comes to talking about each other in public.

